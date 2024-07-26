NBA Legend Charles Barkley Sends Harsh Message To NBA On Social Media Regarding TV Deal
The NBA community is saddened by the news that 'Inside the NBA' is ending after the 2025 season.
Perhaps none are more frustrated than the beloved member of the show, Charles Barkley. The Hall of Famer, who has been with the TNT series for over two decades, sent a harsh message to the league via Instagram.
"Clearly the NBA has wanted to break up with us from the beginning," Barkley wrote on Friday. "I'm not sure TNT ever had a chance. TNT matched the money, but the league knows Amazon and these tech companies are the only ones willing to pay for the rights when they double in the future. The NBA didn't want to piss them off."
It seems TNT will not go down without a fight, with rumors swirling about a potential lawsuit on the way. An additional discussion circling is the idea of the cast (Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson) joining a different company, such as Amazon or ESPN.
It seems Barkley is not yet ready to move past the controversial situation.
"It's a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans," Barkley shared. "It just sucks. I just want to thank everyone who has been at Turner for the last 24 years. They are the best people and the most talented and they deserve better. I also want to thank the NBA and its fans - the best fans in sports. We're going to give you everything we have next season."
The best-case scenario for sports fans is the adored group sticks together no matter which brand is funding them.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
