NBA Legend Chimes In On G.O.A.T. Debate With Surprising Candidate
Many names come to mind when discussing the NBA G.O.A.T., but legend James Worthy is bringing a surprising name to the conversation.
Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is widely regarded as a top player in the modern era. He does not get that same love from an all-time standpoint, but Worthy believes he's worth placing in the discussion.
“I do,” Worthy told ClutchPoints. “I've loved him since Texas. If I'm choosing somebody, he might be."
The biggest knock on Durant is disloyalty, playing for five organizations in his career. The most well-known criticism came when he left the Oklahoma City Thunder to team up with Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors.
"I just love his range, the way he can move out to the three, you can't stop him in the mid-range game, he's a pretty good defensive player, and he doesn't get talked enough about," Worthy said. "If you're talking like top seven guys who can be the greatest of all time, he's in there in my opinion. He's just a phenomenal player.”
As the Los Angeles Lakers great mentioned, his style of play speaks for itself. He's also plenty accomplished as a 14-time All-Star, two-time NBA champion, and the 2014 MVP.
