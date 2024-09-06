Back In The Day NBA

NBA Legend Chimes In On G.O.A.T. Debate With Surprising Candidate

Anthony Pasciolla

Feb 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team Worthy head coach James Worthy is introduced during the 2022 NBA Rising Stars Challenge at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Many names come to mind when discussing the NBA G.O.A.T., but legend James Worthy is bringing a surprising name to the conversation.

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is widely regarded as a top player in the modern era. He does not get that same love from an all-time standpoint, but Worthy believes he's worth placing in the discussion.

“I do,” Worthy told ClutchPoints. “I've loved him since Texas. If I'm choosing somebody, he might be."

The biggest knock on Durant is disloyalty, playing for five organizations in his career. The most well-known criticism came when he left the Oklahoma City Thunder to team up with Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors.

"I just love his range, the way he can move out to the three, you can't stop him in the mid-range game, he's a pretty good defensive player, and he doesn't get talked enough about," Worthy said. "If you're talking like top seven guys who can be the greatest of all time, he's in there in my opinion. He's just a phenomenal player.”

As the Los Angeles Lakers great mentioned, his style of play speaks for itself. He's also plenty accomplished as a 14-time All-Star, two-time NBA champion, and the 2014 MVP.

Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci

