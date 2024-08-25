NBA Legend Magic Johnson Calls Out Anthony Edwards For Disrespectful Remark
NBA players love to bicker about which generation was the most skilled, with most pointing to the modern era.
Legends of the game, such as Magic Johnson and Mitch Richmond, take offense to the hate. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is one of the latest to ruffle feathers by praising Michael Jordan en route to dissing the rest of the league's retired stars.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend, Johnson, made his opinion known about Edwards' comment, calling out his lack of hardware.
"You know, I don't never respond to a guy who's never won a championship," Johnson said during an event with analyst Stephen A. Smith. "He didn't win a college championship, I don't even know if he won a high school championship."
While Johnson's point is valid, Edwards brought the Wolves within three games of the NBA Finals in his fourth season. The 23-year-old also shined this summer with Team USA, proving he's soon to be a face of the league.
Here's what Edwards originally said about the NBA's older generations:
"I didn’t watch it back in the day so I can’t speak on it,"Edwards shared in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. "They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. (Michael Jordan) was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean?"
The Timberwolves did nothing but add talent to their roster this offseason, meaning Johnson's fireback is potentially short-lived.
