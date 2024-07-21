NBA Sixth Man Of The Year Praises Joe Biden For Dropping Out Of Presidential Race
Social media was set ablaze on Sunday afternoon as President Joe Biden announced he's dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.
This did not only spark chaos in the world of politics, but NBA players also chimed in on the breaking news. Retired Sixth Man of the Year Eddie Johnson was among those speaking out in support of Biden's decision.
"Thank You President Biden for putting your country first and being Presidential to the end!" Johnson posted to X. "I know you will finish your Presidency with class and respect for the democratic process!"
Johnson made quite a career for himself as the No. 29 pick in the 1981 NBA Draft, playing in the league from 1982–99. His best season came in 1989, when he averaged 21.5 points and 4.4 rebounds on 49.7 percent shooting and 41.3 percent from three-point range. The score-first wing now spends his time as an NBA analyst and podcaster at 65 years old.
He followed up his post by calling out those criticizing his opinion: "I remember when i was young and living in the inner city. We had a rule in our house. Last person home turn the kitchen lights off, because turning the lights on exposed you to an ugly sight. Roaches and mice scattering because the lights came on. My tweet just did that."
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @anthonypasci.
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA