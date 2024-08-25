NFL Superstar Maxx Crosby Weighs In On NBA G.O.A.T. Debate
The NBA G.O.A.T. debate often comes down to Michael Jordan and LeBron James, but one NFL superstar is throwing an additional name in the mix.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant is praised for his winning mentality, which typically lands him in the top-10. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby took a step further, revealing he favors Bryant over James.
"On my G.O.A.T. list, I'm taking Kobe over LeBron," Crosby said on The OGs Show. "I think LeBron, like, I respect his greatness. He's top three, no question, but if it really comes down to it, in my opinion, you got Game 7 on the line. I'm taking MJ, and I'm taking Kobe if I want to win the title."
Their accolades are comparable, but James' longevity floods the record book even in comparison to Bryant's 20-year career. Not only does Bryant almost always fall below James in all-time rankings, but a good portion of the public drops the Lakers legend outside the top-five. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Tim Duncan, and Larry Bird each have strong cases for a top-three spot.
With James yet to call a quit, his case for passing Jordan will only grow stronger.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
