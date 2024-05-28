Sam Mitchell Recalls Scoring First Basket In Minnesota Timberwolves Franchise History
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on the radar of many NBA fans because of the team’s first appearance in the Western Conference finals in 20 years.
There are no championships in the Timberwolves’ 35-year history, but Sam Mitchell, an original member of the team’s first roster in 1989-90, has a title that no current or future Timberwolves player will be able to match.
Mitchell, a studio analyst for NBA TV, scored the first basket for the Timberwolves franchise when the team played its inaugural game at Seattle on Nov. 3, 1989. Mitchell, the team’s starting small forward, recalled some pre-game drama leading up to his milestone points.
“We were all in the locker room before the game taking bets on who was gonna score the first points,” Mitchell said. “I’m proud of the fact that, if I don’t do anything else in life, the one thing I have that will never ever be changed is that I scored the first points for the Minnesota Timberwolves.”
Mitchell had a smile on his face as he reflected on his signature moment with the Timberwolves. He knew he would be the unlikely choice to score the team’s first basket with more prominent scorers in the starting lineup, particularly former Lakers starter Tony Campbell, guard Sidney Lowe and power forward Tod Murphy.
Timberwolves coach Bill Musselman and his assistant Tom Thibodeau did not draw up a play that would give Mitchell a good look at the basket in the game’s opening minutes. Mitchell was not one of the team’s primary scoring options, but he found himself open on the baseline for a short jumper and made it.
Mitchell ended up with seven points in the Timberwolves’ 106-94 loss to the Sonics, who had a pretty impressive starting lineup – Dale Ellis, Nate McMillan, Xavier McDaniel, Derrick McKey and Michael Cage.
Mitchell started 30 games in the Timberwolves’ first season, averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. He played 10 of his 13 NBA seasons with the Timberwolves.