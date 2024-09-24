Scottie Pippen Documentary About 1991 NBA Finals Game 5 Ball Coming Out In 2025
NBA legend Scottie Pippen has a new documentary coming out about the historic Game 5 ball from the Chicago Bulls first NBA championship in 1991.
At the conclusion of Game 5, Pippen grabbed the ball as the Bulls won the first of six titles in the 1990s.
In conjunction with Hidden Empire Films, founded by co-CEO Roxanne Avent Taylor and director Deon Taylor, the documentary tells the story about one of sport's greatest artifacts.
Instead of sending the ball to a museum, Pippen chose a groundbreaking route by put it up on the Blockchain.com.”
Pippen is heavily involved in the world of cryptocurrency. In August, he and his team launched $BALL Token, where the ball is currently being auctioned off.
The ball is on its way to becoming a Real World Asset (RWA) and is currently trading on the Ethereum network as $BALL. Pippen’s team says this groundbreaking approach is redefining how we combine sports history with cutting-edge technology. Through tokenization, the project will allow fans and communities from around the world to own a piece of the ball, bringing them closer to this iconic moment in sports history.
In a statement, Taylor expressed excitement over this project.
"This isn’t just any documentary; it’s a tribute to one of the most iconic landmarks in sports history!," he said. "The ‘Game 5 Ball’ isn’t merely a relic; it’s the ‘holy grail’ of the sport—a powerful symbol of triumph, cultural resonance, and the moment that redefined the game forever. We’re determined to tell the riveting story of this ball’s journey from the court to its rightful place in the annals of history, exploring its impact on sports, fans, and culture at large.”
The main message of the documentary is "creating history with history".
The documentary is set for release in 2025.
Here is a link to the Game 5 Ball website
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA