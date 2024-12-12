Seven-Time NBA All-Star Joins Buffalo Bills As A Minority Owner
Former NBA star Tracy McGrady is ready to see the game from a different level.
On Thursday, he announced he was joining the Buffalo Bills as a minority owner. He delivered the news via social media.
"I'm excited to share that I've joined the Buffalo Bills organization as a minority owner -- a dream come true for me and my family," McGrady said in an Instagram post. "Sports have been a lifelong passion, and the chance to contribute to such a top-tier organization is a true honor.
McGrady was a seven-time All-Star during his career, playing with the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. He had his years with the Magic, where he became one of the league's top five players at one point. The only thing that slowed him down was a back injury with the Rockets.
Now, McGrady is part of an organization that boasts one of the top players in the NFL. Quarterback Josh Allen is considered among the favorites to win the MVP this season. The Bills are perhaps the biggest threat to dethroning the Kansas City Chiefs.
"It’s with extreme gratitude that I fully embrace this moment and understand the gravity of this opportunity," McGrady posted. "If you can dream it, you can live it and I hope my journey will inspire those who believe in and bet on themselves."
