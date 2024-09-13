Shaquille O’Neal Questions Victor Wembanyama’s Ability To Dominate
San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama seems ready to dominate the NBA coming off a stellar 2024 Paris Olympics campaign.
Not all are willing to use the word 'dominant' to describe the No. 1 pick, as legend Shaquille O'Neal put Wembanyama's skillset into question. O'Neal hopes the public considers the 20-year-old's tendency to shoot from the outside, arguing inconsistencies are bound to come with this style of play.
“Wemby is a great player. But I don’t really think you can be dominant when you shoot jumpers a lot," O'Neal shared on The Pat McAfee Show. "I think if he was an inside player at 7-foot-5, the answer would be yes. But when you shoot jumpers, you’re always going to go up and down."
Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and a league-high 3.6 blocks on 46.5 percent shooting and 32.5 percent from three-point range. While there's room for efficiency improvements, the statistics display quite a bit of dominance.
The French star learning to adjust styles mid-game removes any question of his dominance. If Wembanyama catches fire from the outside, he can continue firing at a high volume. Alternatively, he can rely on his 7-foot-4 frame to carry him on poor shooting nights.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
