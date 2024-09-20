Back In The Day NBA

Social Media Shows Concern Over Michael Jordan's Yellow Eyes

Shandel Richardson

Bulls guard Michael Jordan and Suns forward Charles Barkley face off in the 1993 NBA Finals.
Bulls guard Michael Jordan and Suns forward Charles Barkley face off in the 1993 NBA Finals. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

NBA legend Michael Jordan is known for creating a stir regardless of what he does.

The latest came this week when he was photographed in an unflattering light. The photo showed Jordan with yellow eyes that became a subject of conversation.

While many made jokes about his appearance, some viewed it as a health concern. They were worried about his well being.

Jordan, who is often in the discussion with LeBron James as the greatest player in NBA history, even was accused of using performance enhancing drugs during his playing days. Many have said the same thing about James, who continues to play at a high level entering his 22nd season in the league. He turns 40 this season.

Jordan is argubably the greatest player to ever lace them up in the NBA. He won six championships during the 1990s. He remains the only player to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.

RASHEED OVER GIANNIS?

Former NBA great Andre Iguodala said Rasheed Wallace doesn't get the respect he deserves.

He went far as saying Wallace would be a better player today than Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who won an NBA title in 2021. Wallace won a championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004 against the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers.

Iguodala spoke about it during a recent appearance on the Dan LeBatard Show.

“He just chose, ‘I’ll do my thing over here.’ He was shooting 3s from half court," Iguodala said. "No, he was shooting halfcourt shots left-handed and right-handed. If Rasheed Wallace played in modern-day basketball today, if he played in our league today, he’d be the top five player in the league. He’d be better than Giannis, and I love Giannis.”

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com