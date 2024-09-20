Social Media Shows Concern Over Michael Jordan's Yellow Eyes
NBA legend Michael Jordan is known for creating a stir regardless of what he does.
The latest came this week when he was photographed in an unflattering light. The photo showed Jordan with yellow eyes that became a subject of conversation.
While many made jokes about his appearance, some viewed it as a health concern. They were worried about his well being.
Jordan, who is often in the discussion with LeBron James as the greatest player in NBA history, even was accused of using performance enhancing drugs during his playing days. Many have said the same thing about James, who continues to play at a high level entering his 22nd season in the league. He turns 40 this season.
Jordan is argubably the greatest player to ever lace them up in the NBA. He won six championships during the 1990s. He remains the only player to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.
RASHEED OVER GIANNIS?
Former NBA great Andre Iguodala said Rasheed Wallace doesn't get the respect he deserves.
He went far as saying Wallace would be a better player today than Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who won an NBA title in 2021. Wallace won a championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004 against the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers.
Iguodala spoke about it during a recent appearance on the Dan LeBatard Show.
“He just chose, ‘I’ll do my thing over here.’ He was shooting 3s from half court," Iguodala said. "No, he was shooting halfcourt shots left-handed and right-handed. If Rasheed Wallace played in modern-day basketball today, if he played in our league today, he’d be the top five player in the league. He’d be better than Giannis, and I love Giannis.”
