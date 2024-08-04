Super Bowl MVP Had Strange First Encounter With NBA Great Michael Jordan
The gambling stories involving NBA legend Michael Jordan are legendary.
It seems everyone has a tale about Jordan's love for making wagers. Add former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman to the list.
He told his during an appearance on his Games With Names podcast. It was before Super Bowl XLIX when the Patriots played the Seattle Seahawks.
Edelman said he saw Jordan and MLB great Derek Jeter having dinner. Edelman figured he would introduce himself.
"I'm like super starstruck," Edelman said. "I'm about to play in the Super Bowl. You could tell Jeter is a very charming guy, welcoming ... I felt weird introducing myself but I wanted to meet him. I saw Jordan. He was kind of standoffish."
So Edelman spent the next few minutes chatting up Jeter while Jordan was mostly silent. Then the gambling side of Jordan appeared.
"As soon as the conversation's about to end, like minutes in, I'm about to leave," Edelman said. "Jordan comes up to me and he goes, `Hey kid, I got a bunch of money on you. Don't (expletive) it up.' And that's the only thing he said to me ... I didn't know what to say. It was crazy."'
Edelman and the Tom Brady-led Patriots likely won Jordan lots of money that night. They defeated the Seahawks thanks to a saving interception by Malcolm Butler in the endzone.
