Three-Time NBA Champion Double Trolls NFL's Deshaun Watson And Justin Tucker
Former NBA player Stacey King is mostly known for being a teammate of Michael Jordan during the Chicago Bulls' first three-peat in the early 1990s.
He became the Bulls play-by-play announcer after his playing career ended, but he's also making a name for his hilarious takes on Instagram. King is known for putting his spin on sports issues with altered videos of current situations with old movies.
The latest was him taking aim at NFL players Deshaun Watson and Justin Tucker for having alleged sexual misconduct accusations at massage parlors. Tucker has since denied claims that were made public Thursday. In 2022, Watson was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's conduct code.
King lumped both players by using a clip from the movie Rush Hour 2 featuring Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan. The involved both police detectives visiting a massage parlor in Hong Kong.
WNBA STAR AND JORDAN LINKED
Angel Reese and Michael Jordan have a lot of similarities.
Reese stars for the Chicago Sky. Jordan starred for the Chicago Bulls in 1980s and `90s.
Now, both have another thing in common: a burger named after them at McDonald's
The fast-food spot announced the Angel Reese Special debuts Feb. 10.
“McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken® Sandwich as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All American in 2020,” Reese said in a statement released by McDonald's. “It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy. I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams.”
Here's the kicker: The Reese burger is similar to one that featured Jordan's name, the McJordan, in the early 1990s. Both are barbecue, bacon burgers with cheese.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI.
