Tracy McGrady Explains How NBA Great Used To Gain An Edge Against Competition
The stories of Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant's work ethic are legendary.
His game was intimidating the opposition in a variety of ways. According to NBA great Tracy McGrady, Bryant also gained an edge by tricking his peers.
In an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, McGrady told a story of Bryant attempting to stay ahead of the game. They were in the same area during the offseason one summer.
"I said, `I'm about to go workout,"' McGrady said of a conversation with Bryant. "And he was like, `What are you going to work out for? You know it's the offseason. Like you don't need to workout.' And I'm looking at him like ..."
Even though McGrady took Bryant's advice, he still decided to go to the gym. What he saw surprised him.
"So I go back to my room, take it easy, chill for a minute," McGrady said. "I go to the weight room. Who's in there? This dude [Bryant]. I had to start taking notes. This guy is gonna have an edge on somebody."
JAY-Z REFERENCE CREATES AWKWARD MOMENT ON TNT
The Inside The NBA show on TNT had another epic moment Tuesday night.
During the broadcast, Kenny Smith made a reference to the rapper Jay-Z. Smith was immediately interrupted by Charles Barkley, who said, "probably not a good time right now."
The conversation caused Shaquille O'Neal to walk off the set to hide the laughter. Here's a clip of the awkward moment.
Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was recently accused of raping a 13-year-old. The rapper has since denied the accusations.
He released a statement that read: "Whoever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?" the statement reads, in part. "These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."
