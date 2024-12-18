Back In The Day NBA

Trinity Rodman Slams Her Father, Dennis, Over Being A Poor Parent

Nov 18, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former Chicago Bulls Dennis Rodman before the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is the father to a professional soccer player who won a gold medal at the summer Olympics in Paris.

However, she doesn't consider him a dad.

Trinity Rodman, who was a key contributor on Team USA, trashed her famous father during a recent appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alex Cooper.

"He's not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else," Trinity Rodman said. "We tried to live with him, but he's having parties 24/7, bringing random bitches in. He loves the spotlight."

Rodman was one of the most intriguing figures when he played in the NBA. He led the league in rebounding multiple times while also drawing attention because of his on-court antics. He was a member of the "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons in the 1980s before his dyed hair became a talking point with the San Antonio Spurs in the `90s. He later teamed with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen for the Chicago Bulls, helping them win three straight championships from 1996-98.

Still, Trinity Rodman said her father has been mostly absent from her life. After years of being absent from her life, she told a story of how he met up with her at a playoff game in 2021. Afterward, he immediately disappeared again.

"He was like, 'I want to see you soon, I'm in DC,'" Trinity Rodman said. "I was like, 'OK.' And after that, radio silence. I didn't see him again until like, this year. I didn't talk to him or see him until, I think, right after the World Cup."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com.

