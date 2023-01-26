Use Caesars Promo Code FANNATIONFULL For $1,250 on Cavaliers vs. Rockets

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be out to grab their 30th win of the season tonight when they head to Houston to take on the Rockets, and if you’re looking for a great spot to bet on the game, sign up at Caesars Sportsbook and claim a fantastic bonus offer in the process.

As long as you register using the Caesars promo code FANNATIONFULL, you’ll be able to bet on the game up to $1,250 without having to worry if your wager wins or loses. To make the deal even sweeter, all new members will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits® no matter what.

With a two-part sign-up bonus up for grabs, make sure you click here to sign up and claim yours by using Caesars promo code FANNATIONFULL ahead of tonight's Cavaliers vs. Rockets game.

Use Caesars promo code FANNATIONFULL in time for Cavaliers vs. Rockets

Use Caesars promo code FANNATIONFULL in time for Cavaliers vs. Rockets

While we’re most excited about the Cavaliers vs. Rockets game tonight, your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook can be placed on any game from any sport. No matter which matchup is catching your eye, you can bet up to $1,250 and you will be fully insured. In other words, if that initial bet ends up losing, you’ll receive a refund of the amount you wagered as a bonus bet.

Don’t forget about your 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits®, which you’re guaranteed regardless of the outcome of your initial bet. As long as you’re at least 21 years old and a new member, make sure you register for your new account using the Caesars promo code FANNATIONFULL to secure your first-bet insurance up to $1,250 today.

How to use the Caesars promo code FANNATIONFULL

Caesars has made grabbing your $1,250 bonus as easy as possible with just a few steps needed:

Sign up for a new Caesars account through this link Enter Caesars promo code FANNATIONFULL Deposit at least $10 Place a wager of at least $10 and up to $1,250 on any game

Whether you’re looking forward to the Cavaliers vs. Rockets game as much as us or have another contest in mind, what’re you waiting for? Click here to become a new member in time for any game tonight by using Caesars promo code FANNATIONFULL during registration.

How bonus bets work at Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook will credit your bonus bet if your first bet loses within two business days of it being settled. Here’s how to use a bonus bet at Caesars:

Make a selection as usual Click ‘bonuses’ on your bet slip Choose the bonus bet you’d like to use

You’ll have seven days to use your bonus bet, which you can also use on any sporting event. For your chance at a bonus bet worth up to $1,250, just sign up here using the Caesars promo code FANNATIONFULL.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets prediction: Cleveland -8 (-110 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Caesars Sportsbook will quickly become your go-to spot to bet on all sports, including the NBA. They currently have tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Rockets game listed with Cleveland being the clear favorites, and that’s who our experts are backing.

As we mentioned, the Cavs will be looking for their 30th win of the season tonight. There was a lot of optimism heading into the season after the acquisition for Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz during the offseason, and he’s lived up to expectations. Not only has he been consistent, but he also had an incredible 71-point performance just a couple of weeks ago.

While he may not pull off that type of outing again, that shouldn’t be needed against the lowly Rockets. Not only are they the worst team in the Western Conference, their 11 wins are the fewest in the entire NBA. It’s not as if things are improving either; they’ve won just two games since December 13.

In that same time frame, Houston has also only covered the spread just four times. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that our Cavaliers vs. Rockets pick is on Cleveland -8, which has -110 odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Bet on tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Rockets game at Caesars Sportsbook

If you’d like to bet on tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Rockets game, simply navigate to Caesars’ NBA page. You’ll see the point spread market listed automatically if you’d like to back our Cleveland -8 pick. Even if you choose a different market or even different game, you can bet up to $1,250 without worrying about the result.

Remember, just enter the Caesars promo code FANNATIONFULL when registering here for your new account to secure your first-bet insurance up to $1,250.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.