49ers vs. Eagles money line pick - Who will win the NFC Championship?

The NFC Championship game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field tomorrow afternoon when the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles cruised through the New York Giants 38-7 last weekend, while the 49ers outlasted the Dallas Cowboys 19-12. This is the matchup many fans expected, as these were the top two seeds in the NFC.

With a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line, our experts made a 49ers vs. Eagles money line pick with odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

49ERS VS EAGLES PREDICTION: 49ers money line (+125 at BetMGM Sportsbook)





San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles betting preview & game prediction

The 49ers had a chance at the #1 seed coming down the stretch of the regular season, but the Eagles hot 11-0 start proved to be too much to overcome. However, they’ve still been dominant as of late, specifically since acquiring star RB Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

While he’s been dynamic, this matchup still looks set to be a defensive battle. With that in mind, we’d also back a low-scoring contest. That’s especially true given the 49ers have allowed the fewest points per game this season and gave up just 12 points to the Cowboys last weekend. If their defense can remain stout, they can even pull off the upset, which has great plus-money odds if you’re looking to make a 49ers vs. Eagles pick straight up.

49ers vs. Eagles money line pick

It’s clear that oddsmakers also feel that either team could win this game. The Eagles are favorites of less than a field goal just one week removed from crushing the Giants 38-7 while also being on their home turf. As great as the Eagles have looked, the 49ers have been even better recently.

San Francisco is riding a 12-game winning streak and their last loss came to the Kansas City Chiefs, who are in the AFC Championship game. Meanwhile, the Eagles needed to win their very last game of the season to lock up the #1 seed after losing consecutive games. That was primarily due to missing starting QB Jalen Hurts.

However, that could also become a factor in this matchup. Hurts has openly said his shoulder is not fully 100% healthy, and that’s bad news when facing the league's top defensive unit. With all that in mind, we’ll back the road underdog for our 49ers vs. Eagles money line pick with +125 odds at BetMGM Sportsbook.

The straight-up winner will be the 49ers (+125 at BetMGM)

Some fans may be hesitant to back San Francisco considering they still have a backup QB under center. However, Brock Purdy has proven to be much more than Mr. Irrelevant. The rookie is now 7-0 as a starter in the NFL and has an abundance of weapons around him.

Along with McCaffrey, he has arguably the best multi-tool weapon in Deebo Samuel. Those two studs coupled with TE George Kittle are a nightmare for any opposition. As they say, defense travels, and we’ll support that with our 49ers vs. Eagles money line pick come tomorrow afternoon.

49ers vs. Eagles spread, props and betting odds at BetMGM

If you’d like to make a 49ers vs. Eagles pick straight up, San Francisco has a +125 price and Philly is listed at -150 odds on the money line at BetMGM Sportsbook. A $10 bet on the 49ers profits $12.50 if they win the game, while it takes a $15 bet on the Eagles to net $10 of winnings.

The point spread has Philly as 2.5-point favorites, priced at -115, making the 49ers a 2.5-point underdog at -105 odds. The total (over/under) is listed at 46.5 points, which has -110 odds on both sides.

If you’re interested in player props, we’ve listed some of the more popular markets below:

Jalen Hurts passing yards: Over 250.5 (-105) vs. Under 250.5 (-125)

Christian McCaffrey rushing yards: Over 58.5 (-120) vs. Under 58.5 (-120)

Deebo Samuel anytime TD scorer: +165





