49ers vs. Eagles Betting Predictions, Odds & Props: 2023 NFL Playoffs

The battle for the Lombardi Trophy is almost upon us, but first we have to see who exactly is going to be playing in that game. It will for sure be one of these two teams, as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC Championship this weekend. The Eagles looked better than the 49ers last week, but that also may be due to the quality of competition. Regardless, it should be an exciting matchup all throughout.

With help from FanDuel Sportsbook, we’ll take a look at our experts’ 49ers vs. Eagles betting predictions and see their best bet for this weekend’s contest.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS VS. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES PREDICTION: Under 46.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)





49ers vs. Eagles Predictions & Betting Preview: 2023 NFC Championship

It was about as good of an outing as you could have hoped for last weekend if you’re a Philadelphia fan. Jalen Hurts played and looked pretty good while doing so en route to a 38-7 drubbing of the Giants. But it was really the Eagles defense that stepped up the most, limiting New York to a measly 227 total yards while compiling five sacks on the day.

For San Francisco, things definitely didn’t come as easy in their divisional game against the Cowboys. They pulled out the victory though, by a score of 19-12. Like Philly, it was also the 49ers defense that stole the show in their contest. They held Dallas to just 76 yards on the ground and forced two interceptions.

With those things to keep in mind, it’s tough to see a scenario in which the offenses really take control of this game. We’ll save our official play for our 49ers vs. Eagles betting predictions are coming up just ahead, but you might have a good guess as to where we’re headed.

49ers vs. Eagles odds, player props & betting lines at FanDuel Sportsbook

The oddsmakers clearly see this matchup being tight, as the spread is just 2.5 points at FanDuel Sportsbook. For the 49ers, they’re +2.5 underdogs at a -105 price. The Eagles -2.5 is priced at -115. What we’re more focused on is the game total (over/under), set at 46.5 with a price of -110 for either side. So, you’d profit $10 off an $11 wager for either side of the total.

There are a ton of player props that we’ve got our eyes on for this matchup, and we’ll start with Christian McCaffrey’s rushing yards which is set at 59.5 with a price of -114 for both over and under. A.J. Brown’s receiving yards, set at 70.5 with a price of -118 for the over and -112 for the under, along with Jalen Hurts’ rushing yards (48.5 at -114 odds) are also worth monitoring.

Expert pick for San Francisco vs. Philadelphia: Under 46.5 (-110 at FanDuel)

There is plenty of excitement surrounding the NFC Conference Championship, which is why we’re rolling out our 49ers vs. Eagles predictions for you. It not only features two of the more prolific offenses in the NFL but two of the top defenses as well. The Philadelphia Eagles are ranked sixth in DVOA for total defense, while the San Francisco 49ers have a defense that ranks first overall in DVOA defensive rankings.

The under has hit in the last four games for the Eagles, including last week’s win over the Giants, and in five of their last six. The under has hit only twice in the last six for the 49ers, but they’ve allowed an average of just 19 points per game in that span, so the over has hit strictly because the opposing defenses could not compete. The Eagles’ defense is up for the task this week, as is the defense of the 49ers. We’re not saying there won’t be any scoring, but a 23-20 game seems about right.

It’s also worth noting that Jalen Hurts could still be a tad banged up for this contest. He played the whole game last time out but wasn’t asked to do much, as the Eagles’ running backs shouldered much of the load. Add in the fact that the 49ers are still trotting out Brock Purdy, a rookie who is bound to make a couple of mistakes here eventually, and there’s certainly solid reason to believe that points might be hard to come by.

That’s why our best bet for our 49ers vs. Eagles betting predictions is under 46.5, priced at -110 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

