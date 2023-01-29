49ers vs. Eagles spread pick, player props & start time for Sunday, 1/29

Most fans imagined today’s NFC Championship game would feature the two teams on the field today. The Philadelphia Eagles were the best team in the conference all season, while the San Francisco 49ers were one of the few teams with a chance to steal the #1 seed down the stretch. Regardless of the numbers in front of their team names, these are two squads worthy of representing the NFC in Super Bowl LVII.

With this matchup being the first game of the day, our experts have come up with a 49ers vs. Eagles spread pick for you to use.

49ERS VS. EAGLES PREDICTION: 49ers +2.5





49ers vs. Eagles spread and pick against the spread

The Eagles may have been the team with the best record in the NFC, and NFL for that matter, throughout the season, but it’s the 49ers that have been the hotter team as of late. Philly lost two of their final three games, which was even more concerning given they only need to win one game to clinch the #1 seed.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have been an absolute juggernaut. They’ve now won 12 straight games, which dates back to when they traded for star RB Christian McCaffrey. It’s no accident that McCaffrey’s presence and success are correlated as he’s helped complete the now dominant trio of himself, WR Deebo Samuel, and TE George Kittle.

There’s no denying that the Eagles’ struggles were primarily due to starting QB Jalen Hurts injuring his shoulder. However, that’s still a factor for today’s game, as he’s admitted himself that he’s still not 100%. Not only is that bad news overall, but it’s also even worse when facing the league’s best defense.

The 49ers have allowed the fewest points per game this season and just held the Dallas Cowboys to 12 points last weekend in the Divisional Round. With a complete offense and dominant defense, we’ll back San Francisco +2.5 with our 49ers vs. Eagles spread pick.

49ers vs. Eagles player props featuring George Kittle and Dallas Goedert

To go along with our 49ers vs. Eagles spread pick, Caesars Sportsbook offers a wide variety of player props. McCaffrey and Hurts may get a lot of the attention in that respect, but we want to outline a few players that could be x-factors in today’s game. Those guys would be the tight ends for both teams, and we’ve outlined their prop markets below:

George Kittle (SF):

Receiving yards: Over 47.5 (-127) vs. Under 47.5 (-108)

Anytime TD scorer: +190

Dallas Goedert (PHI):

Receiving yards: Over 46.5 (-133) vs. Under 46.5 (-103)

Anytime TD scorer: +195

49ers vs. Eagles start time for Sunday's NFC Championship matchup

As we mentioned at the top, the NFC Championship game is the first of the afternoon. It kicks off at 3 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It’s a bit later than the typical Sunday start times in the regular season, but you still want to make sure you lock in our 49ers vs. Eagles spread pick in time or any game you’re looking to bet on at Caesars Sportsbook.

