Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde prediction, betting odds & expert pick

Anthony Yarde gets a second shot at a world title when he challenges unified light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev at Wembley Arena on Saturday night. When looking at Beterbiev’s record it appears mission impossible for Yarde, but the British boxer will not falter for belief. The Russian-born fighter has a perfect record of 18 wins from 18 contests, and all those victories have come by stoppage.

What will happen in this world title contest? Let’s take a look at our Beterbiev vs. Yarde prediction with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde prediction & betting preview

Yarde is a huge underdog in this fight at +500, and while the Beast from the East appears to face the toughest test of his career, there are rays of light for the British boxer. Beterbiev looked like a beast himself when dispatching WBO light-heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr. in two rounds last year.

The Russian-born boxer also crushed Marcus Browne in 2021 and the 38-year-old was impressive when beating Oleksandr Gvozdyk in 2019. If Beterbiev performs at that level in London, then it’s going to be an extremely difficult night for Yarde. However, that may not be as certain as the prices suggest.

At some point Beterbiev’s level is going to drop and at 38-years-of-age, that day may not be far away. Callum Johnson dropped the Dagestan man in 2018 and that perhaps shattered Beterbiev’s air of invincibility.

The Russian-born banger has had only three fights since 2019 and it’s been seven months since he last stepped into the ring. Yarde troubled former world champion Sergey Kovalev before he was stopped by the Russian in 2019, and there’s a feeling that the Brit has improved from that experience. Therefore, we’ll back the underdog with our Beterbiev vs. Yarde prediction.

Beterbiev is the heavy favorite for this Wembley Arena contest and a perfect 18 wins from 18 fights record is hard to argue with. The Russian-born banger has stopped all his previous 18 opponents and the 38-year-old is a three-belt world light-heavyweight champion.

Yarde previously challenged for a world title when taking on Sergey Kovalev in 2019, but the Beast from the East came up short. The Londoner will have the crowd on his side on Saturday night, but will it be enough for the +500 shot to walk away as a world champion?

Yarde must prove he is capable of operating at the top-level of the sport, but Beterbiev could be on the downgrade and the Beast from the East still has untapped potential. Our Beterbiev vs. Yarde prediction is to take Yarde at +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Beterbiev vs. Yarde odds, rounds & betting lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

The brilliant Beterbiev is -900 at DraftKings Sportsbook when he faces Yarde in London on Saturday night. The Russian-born boxer is the heavy favorite, with the British fighter available at +500. The fight going under 6.5 rounds comes with a -125 price, and it’s with -105 odds that the contest goes over that mark.

Beterbiev is -370 to record a 19th straight knockout victory, technical knockout or disqualification and +550 to win by decision or technical decision. Yarde is a big-hitter too, and 41 of these fighters’ combined 42 victories have come by stoppage.

