Bengals vs. Chiefs player props & predictions: AFC Championship today

We have a rematch of the AFC Championship game from last season between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, it was QB Joe Burrow and the Bengals who came out victorious last season winning 27-24 in overtime en route to the Super Bowl. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and company have home-field advantage yet again and are looking for revenge.

Bengals vs. Chiefs player props pick: Joe Burrow under 277.5 passing yards (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook)





Bengals vs. Chiefs player props featuring Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes

Not only is this a rematch of the AFC Championship game from last season, but these two teams met up in Week 13 in Cincinnati. It was the same story as the AFC Championship last season; the Bengals won 27-24. Backup RB Samaje Perine was the star of that matchup, rushing for 106 yards on 21 carries.

The Bengals will enter this game after taking down the Buffalo Bills 27-10 on the road in the Divisional Round. They dominated that contest for all 60 minutes, and it never felt like the Bills had a chance to come back. Cincinnati recorded 172 rushing yards against a Bills defense that allowed just 104.6 yards per game on the ground in the regular season (fifth in the NFL).

With starting RB Joe Mixon back healthy, he should be able to tear up this Chiefs run defense like Perine did in Week 13. Therefore, we do not see Burrow needing to throw as much and like the under 277.5 passing yards prop that has odds of -115 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chiefs took down the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the Divisional Round, but the biggest news from that game was QB Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury. Mahomes left the game after suffering a high ankle sprain in the first quarter, and although he returned after halftime, he didn’t look like his typical self. He helped lead the team to 10 second-half points, but he wasn’t very mobile, which has been a major portion of his game in the playoffs.

Heading into the weekend, Mahomes is off the injury report and will start this Sunday according to head coach Andy Reid. Mahomes may be good to go for the weekend, but that does not give us confidence that he is 100% healthy.

Mahomes passing yard prop seems too high here at 285.5 with him being injured, so we are going to take the under on his passing yard total as well which has odds of -115 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Our player prop prediction for the Bengals vs. Chiefs: Joe Joe Burrow under 277.5 passing yards (-115 at DraftKings)

We had thought that the Bengals offensive line was going to struggle without Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa last weekend. However, that was not the case. They dominated most of the game against the Bills last week. It’s not expected that either will be back for this game either, so this patch-work offensive line will once again have to play very well. This Chiefs defense loves to blitz, as they ranked second in the NFL with 55 sacks.

With the offensive line banged up in this one, the Bengals are going to want to keep the ball on the ground to control this game. With that being the case, we like the under on the 277.5 passing yards for Burrow.

Betting the under of Joe Burrow’s passing yards prop has odds of -115. A $115 bet on the under would pay out $100 in profits at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Chiefs odds ahead of today’s game at DraftKings Sportsbook

If you are looking to branch out from wagering on the money line or the spread, you can always browse the abundance of Bengals vs. Chiefs player props at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ve listed some of the most popular ones and our favorites for you below:

Joe Burrow:

Passing Yards: Over 277.5 (-115) vs. Under 277.5 (-115)

Passing Touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-180) vs. Under 1.5 (+145)

Joe Mixon:

Rushing Yards: Over 58.5 (-125) vs. Under 58.5 (-105)

Anytime Touchdown Scorer: -120

Patrick Mahomes:

Passing Yards: Over 286.5 (-115) vs. Under 286.5 (-115)

Passing Touchdowns: Over 2.5 (+145) vs. Under 2.5 (-180)

Isaiah Pacheco:

Rushing Yards: Over 47.5 (-135) vs. Under 47.5 (+105)

Anytime Touchdown Scorer: +130

How to bet on Joe Burrow under 277.5 passing yards and win $200 no matter what

