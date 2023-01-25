Bengals vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds & Recent History: 2023 NFL Playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes talks to Head Coach Andy Reid during a timeout.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are set for a blockbuster matchup in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. Kansas City has home-field advantage as the #1 seed in the conference, but Cincinnati is the defending conference champion and seeking a return trip to the Super Bowl. Joe Burrow and company went on the road to capture last year’s AFC title at the expense of none other than the Chiefs.

Now the rematch is set, our experts have broken down the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to deliver their Bengals vs. Chiefs prediction.

CINCINNATI BENGALS VS. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS PREDICTION: Under 47.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)





Bengals vs. Chiefs prediction & preview for the 2023 NFL Playoffs

It doesn’t get much better than this: two of the best teams in the league both this season and over the past two seasons, plus arguably the two best quarterbacks in football. It’s a rematch of both last year’s AFC Championship and another wildly entertaining game during the 2022 regular season.

The key to Sunday’s AFC title game living up to the hype is Patrick Mahomes being able to perform at his typically high level. Mahomes is certainly going to play this weekend, but there is also no way he is going to be 100% after suffering a high ankle sprain during Kansas City’s 27-20 Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chad Henne took the Chiefs on their longest touchdown drive in franchise playoff history after Mahomes briefly exited the game, but the 2018 NFL MVP was able to come back and finish the game. Mahomes led his team to a 14-3 record in the regular season en route to the AFC West title, while Cincinnati triumphed in the AFC North at 12-4.

A thrilling battle between two great teams should be in the cards, and our experts are ready to deliver a Bengals vs. Chiefs prediction.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs odds & betting lines

Cincinnati is a -1.5 favorite Sunday, making Kansas City a +1.5 underdog. Both sides are priced at -110 at FanDuel Sportsbook. An $11 bet on the Bengals against the spread is successful and returns $10 of profit if they win by at least two points. An $11 wager on the Chiefs nets $10 in winnings if they either win outright or lose by exactly one point.

The game total, or over/under, is set at 47.5, and both sides also come with -110 odds. An $11 wager on the over is successful and gets you $10 in profit if the two teams combine for at least 48 points. An $11 bet on the under returns $10 in winnings if there are no more than 47 points in the game.

Chiefs vs. Bengals history & recent results

The Bengals and Chiefs have faced each other 32 times in NFL history – 31 times during the regular season and once in the playoffs. That postseason showdown came just last year when Cincinnati marched into Arrowhead Stadium and silenced the crowd to the tune of a 27-24 overtime victory.

Overall, the Bengals lead the head-to-head series 18-14. A more important story, however, is told by the three most recent encounters. Cincinnati has won three in a row over Kansas City; in addition to the AFC title game 12 months ago, the Bengals prevailed 34-31 at home during the 2021 regular season and pulled off a 27-24 victory just last month – also at home. Mahomes does have one career win in this matchup to go along with those three losses. He led the Chiefs to a 45-10 rout of the visiting Bengals in 2018, before Burrow was drafted to be Cincy’s franchise quarterback.

Our prediction & pick: Under 47.5 (-110 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook)

With Mahomes’ exact status a bit of a question mark, betting on either the Chiefs or the Bengals to prevail is risky. Our experts have found better value in the game total, which is 47.5 points.

That is a big number, especially for Cincinnati, which has played four consecutive contests that have not exceeded 43 points. A stout Cincy defense has allowed more than 24 points only twice this entire season and its opponents’ four most recent outputs are 18, 16, 17 and 10. Now the Bengals are facing a very familiar opponent that – despite having obvious offensive capabilities – has a hobbled quarterback under center.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have held their last four opponents to an average of 16.8 points. Burrow and the Bengals’ offense is a formidable foe, but they have three offensive linemen who are questionable (tackle Jonah Williams, guard Alex Cappa and center Ted Karras).

All things considered, our experts find the under to be a safer play and have identified that as their favorite Bengals vs. Chiefs prediction.

