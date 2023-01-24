Best Ohio sportsbook apps & bonuses with Caesars, DraftKings & FanDuel

Sports betting is now legal in Ohio and there are multiple welcome offers available for new users.

Sports betting is now legal in Ohio, and all Ohio residents can download the best Ohio sportsbook apps to claim multiple welcome bonuses. Starting January 1, 2023, people in Ohio can legally bet on sports, and there are multiple welcome offers available for new users.

In this article, we’ll review the welcome bonuses offered by DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, PointsBet, BetMGM and Bet365 sportsbooks so that you can receive as many sign-up bonuses as possible and also download the best Ohio sportsbook apps.

Best Ohio sportsbook apps and sign-up bonuses

January 1 marked the start of sports betting for Ohio residents legally. Since then, Ohio residents can download any of the best Ohio sportsbook apps, which come with welcome boosts. We’d recommend acting fast because these sign-up bonuses won’t be around forever. We’ve outlined the six best Ohio sportsbook apps and their welcome bonuses below:

DraftKings Ohio : Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly

: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly FanDuel Ohio : Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets regardless of your wager outcome

: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets regardless of your wager outcome Caesars Ohio : First bet insurance up to $1,500

: First bet insurance up to $1,500 PointsBet Ohio : Get 5 x $100 in bonus bets

: Get 5 x $100 in bonus bets BetMGM Ohio : First-bet insurance up to $1,000

: First-bet insurance up to $1,000 Bet365 Ohio: Bet $1, get $200 in bonus credits

DraftKings Ohio promo code and sign-up bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook gives Ohio residents one of the best Ohio sportsbook apps and a great sign-up bonus to go with it. You don’t need a DraftKings promo code to claim this offer, which comes as $200 worth of bonus bets. This is a great opportunity for new DraftKings members who use this link to sign up today. By doing so, you’ll be one step closer to $200 worth of bonus bets.

After you register for a new account, deposit at least $5 and wager $5 on any sporting event, you’ll receive $200 bonus bets instantly. They will arrive in your account as eight $25 bonus bets, and a promo code isn’t needed to claim this offer. Just register for a new account at DraftKings and you’ll instantly receive $200 worth of bet credits after risking at least $5.

FanDuel Ohio promo code and sign-up bonus

FanDuel Sportsbook also offers one of the best Ohio sportsbook apps, and if you register for a new account today, you’ll be on your way to earning $200 worth of bonus bets. After you sign up, deposit $5 or more and risk $5 on any game, you’ll earn $200 worth of bonus bets.

You don’t need a FanDuel bonus code to enroll, and you can download one of the best Ohio sportsbook apps when you join FanDuel Sportsbook today. After doing so, wager $5 and receive $200 worth of bonus bets within 72 hours.

Caesars Ohio promo code and sign-up bonus

Caesars Sportsbook is another great business that offers one of the best Ohio sportsbook apps, but their welcome boost is a bit different. You can use this link to register for a new account, but when you do, you must use the Caesars Ohio promo code FANNATIONFULL.

This code gives you first-bet insurance worth up to $1,500 for your first cash wager. You can wager up to $1,500 on any sporting event, and if your wager loses, you'll receive a bonus bet that is equivalent to your initial bet as a refund. So long as you register for a new Caesars account using the code FANNATIONFULL, you’ll earn first-bet insurance worth up to $1,500 in one of the best Ohio sportsbook apps.

PointsBet Ohio promo code and sign-up bonus

PointsBet Sportsbook offers one of the best Ohio sportsbook apps that you can download when you sign up for a new account today. After signing up, you’ll receive first-bet insurance worth up to $100 for the first five days you have an account. This lets you risk up to $100 five days in a row on any betting market. If your bet loses on any of those days, you’ll receive a Second Chance bet equal to your initial stake.

You don’t need a PointsBet promo code to claim this offer, and in total, you can win up to $500 in Second Chance wagers. So long as you activate your new account through this link, you’ll join the promotion. After you sign up, you can wager up to $100 today, tomorrow, Thursday, Friday and Saturday using first-bet insurance.

BetMGM Ohio promo code and sign-up bonus

BetMGM Sportsbook offers one of the best Ohio sportsbook apps, and you can see it for yourself if you click here to sign up. After activating your account, you will earn a welcome boost that comes in the form of first-bet insurance worth up to $1,000,

If your first bet at BetMGM loses, you’ll receive a bet credit equal to your initial stake. It’s very similar to the deal from Caesars’, but you have first-bet insurance worth up to $1,000, instead of $1,500. Use this link to join BetMGM Sportsbook today and receive first-bet insurance worth up to $1,000 on one of the best Ohio sportsbook apps.

Bet365 Ohio promo code and sign-up bonus

Bet365 Sportsbook wraps up our list of the best Ohio sportsbook apps and gives all new users a fantastic welcome bonus if they join the sportsbook through this link. After you sign up, deposit at least $10 and wager at least $1 on any game, you’ll earn $200 worth of bonus bets; it doesn’t matter if your wager is successful or not.

There aren’t many welcome boosts that give you $200 worth of bonus bets after risking just $1, which is why you should claim this offer now. You don’t need a Bet365 promo code to enroll in this promotion if you sign up for a new account at Bet365 Sportsbook today.

When did sports betting become legal in Ohio?

Sports betting became legal in Ohio on January 1, 2023. The state passed a bill in December 2021 clearing the way for legal sports betting, but it took nearly a year for that bill to come to fruition. As of today, January 24, Ohio residents can now legally bet in their state and join these other states that have legalized sports betting:

AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV and WY.

How do I start betting on sports in Ohio?

If you are a resident of Ohio, you can claim any of the welcome boosts covered in this article, but don’t forget to download any of the best Ohio sportsbook apps when doing so. Here are some matchups for Ohio-based teams that you can bet on this week:

Tuesday, January 24

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

Wednesday, January 25

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Edmonton Oilers

Thursday, January 26

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets

Friday, January 27

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vancouver Canucks

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Saturday, January 28

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Seattle Kraken

Sunday, January 29

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

You can sign up for a new account using any of the links in this article, and we’ve listed the welcome bonus for every one of the best Ohio sportsbook apps for you here:

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.