Best Ohio sportsbook promos, sports betting apps & bonus codes for January 2023

Legal online sports betting has arrived in Ohio, launching just in time for the NFL Playoffs. Anyone located in Ohio can now join an online sportsbook and legally wager on their favorite teams and sports.

To celebrate Ohio’s launch, sportsbooks are running fantastic sports betting promos that offer a range of different bonuses, from bet insurance to guaranteed bonus bets. To help you take advantage of these great signup incentives, we’ve rounded up a collection of the best Ohio sportsbook promotions that you can claim right now.

DraftKings Sportsbook - Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly

- Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Bet365 - Bet $1, Get $200 in bonus bets no matter if your bet wins or loses

- Bet $1, Get $200 in bonus bets no matter if your bet wins or loses FanDuel Sportsbook - Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed

- Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed BetMGM - $1,000 Bet Insurance

Each of these promos can give you a fantastic welcome boost as you try a new Ohio sports betting site. Click the links above to claim each offer. No promo code is needed so long as you sign up for each sportsbook through one of the links in this article.

DraftKings promo Ohio: Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly

DraftKings Sportsbook is an official sponsor of the NFL and one of the most popular online sportsbooks in the United States. They’re running an exclusive Ohio promo that let’s anyone in the state bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

This DraftKings promo for Ohio doesn’t even require you to wait for your first bet to settle. So long as you are a first-time customer, located in Ohio, and placing your first wager of $5 or more, you’ll instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. Of course, if your qualifying wager wins, you’ll keep your cash winnings as well.

No DraftKings Ohio promo code is needed to claim this offer so long as you join DraftKings through this link.

Note that your DraftKings bonus will be paid as eight $25 bonus bets. Since these credits will immediately be added to your account when you place your $5 wager, you’ll be able to bet on multiple NFL Wild Card games this weekend with the wagers coming “On DraftKings.”

This is one of the best Ohio sports betting promos running. Click here to activate your DraftKings $200 bonus.

Bet365 Ohio bonus promo: Get $200 in credits with a $1 bet

Bet365 has entered Ohio with a bang. With a bet of just $1, new customers will receive $200 in bonus bet credits. It doesn’t matter whether your first bet wins or loses. So long as it’s a wager of $1 or more, you’ll turn your first bet into a Bet365 bonus worth $200.

It might sound too good to be true, but we assure you, it’s very, very real.

Here’s how to claim your Bet365 Ohio bonus:

Join Bet365 through this link. No Bet365 bonus code is needed if you register through one of our links. Deposit $10 or more into your new account. Place a bet of $1 or more. Enjoy this weekend’s games.

Don’t sweat whether your bet wins or loses. No matter what, if you qualify and follow the steps above, you’ll truly bet $1 and get $200 in credits from this Bet365 bonus.

No Bet365 Ohio bonus code is required if you use this link when registering. Your Bet365 bonus automatically will be activated in your new account.

FanDuel promo Ohio: Turn a $5 bet into a $200 bonus, guaranteed

FanDuel Sportsbook is hooking up all new customers from Ohio with a $200 bonus. Similar to the DraftKings offer above, FanDuel guarantees that your $5 wager will be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets.

To join this FanDuel Ohio promo, simply click here to join, make a deposit of any amount and then a wager at least $5 on any sport that FanDuel offers.

Once you place your first bet, you can sit back, relax and enjoy the games, because you’re guaranteed to have a $200 bonus added to your account regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

No FanDuel Ohio promo code is needed if you sign up through this link.

BetMGM Ohio bonus: Code not required for $1,000 promo



Last but certainly not least is BetMGM Sportsbook. Bettors who join through this link will automatically activate this Ohio sportsbook promo and receive up to $1,000 in bet insurance on your first wager.

Bet insurance is exactly what it sounds like. New customers who sign up, deposit $10+ and wager $10+ will have their first insured. If it wins, you keep your winnings. If your first bet loses, you’ll be paid back the same amount you wagered in BetMGM credits, up to $1,000.

Depending on how much you wager, your BetMGM Ohio bonus will be paid out in one of two ways. If your first bet is under $50, it will be credited as a single free bet if it loses. If your first bet is more than $50, it will be credited as five individual free bets. So if you wagered $500 on your first bet and it loses, BetMGM will credit your account with five individual bonus bets.

No BetMGM Ohio bonus code is needed if you sign up here. As with all of these best Ohio sportsbook promos, your welcome bonus automatically will be activated when you click through one of our links when joining.

Check out our Wild Card Weekend Predictions

Ohio sports betting promos are here - claim yours now

It’s important that you not only gamble responsibly, but also find the right sportsbook for your sports betting adventures. Not all sportsbooks are alike. While each offers many of the same markets, you’ll quickly discover differences in the odds boosts, live betting features and bet types between these various sports betting sites. Each sports betting app you use will have a slightly different feel, too.

Be sure to take advantage of the best Ohio sportsbook promos when trying a new sports betting site or app in January 2023. These offers won’t last forever, so claim them now.

DraftKings Sportsbook - Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly

- Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Bet365 - Bet $1, Get $200 in bonus bets no matter if your bet wins or loses

- Bet $1, Get $200 in bonus bets no matter if your bet wins or loses FanDuel Sportsbook - Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed

- Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed BetMGM - $1,000 Bet Insurance

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.