BetMGM Bonus Code Unlocks $1,000 In Risk-Free Action This Week

The NFL Super Wild Card Weekend is complete, but new users who join BetMGM Sportsbook can claim a great sign-up bonus without needing a BetMGM bonus code. If you haven’t registered for an account at BetMGM, you still have time to sign up and receive a risk-free first bet worth up to $1,000. After you sign up and deposit $10 or more, you can risk up to $1,000 on any game, and if your wager loses, you’ll be refunded with free bets.

We’ll explain everything there is to know about the BetMGM bonus code offer, but you can use this link to sign up for a new account today.

BetMGM Sportsbook is a leader in the sports betting industry, and they constantly run promotions for new and existing customers. If you’re a new BetMGM member, use this link to sign up without needing a BetMGM bonus code, and you’ll receive a risk-free first bet worth up to $1,000.

If you want to bet on any games tonight or the NFL Divisional Round this weekend, click here to sign up for a new account at BetMGM.

How to Use a BetMGM Bonus Code

Using a BetMGM bonus code is fairly simple because you don’t need to enter one yourself if you follow these steps:

  • Join BetMGM Sportsbook through this link
  • Deposit at least $10 and navigate to your favorite sports betting market
  • Wager anywhere from $10 to $1,000 on a game

If your bet wins, you receive all profits from your successful wager. If it loses, you’ll be refunded with a free bet equal to your initial stake if you sign up for a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook today.

BetMGM Bonus Code Key Terms & Conditions

The BetMGM bonus code has key terms and conditions all new users should review before they join BetMGM Sportsbook. The BetMGM bonus code key terms and conditions can be seen here:

  • Must be 21+ of age
  • Must be physically located in CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, MI, NJ, TN, VA or WY
  • Deposit $10+
  • Wager $10+
  • The first bet is risk-free up to $1,000
  • Free bets are automatically credited to your account within 24 hours of the event you bet on finishing
  • Free bets must be used within seven days

Is BetMGM Sportsbook Legit?

Yes, BetMGM Sportsbook is a leader in the sports betting industry and offers a great welcome bonus to all new users without needing a BetMGM bonus code. Additionally, BetMGM offers an easy-to-use mobile app that gives members the ability to bet on sports in any legal state. They all have daily odds boosts, event promotions and promo codes for new and existing users to take advantage of.

Sign up for a new account using this link, and you can see everything BetMGM Sportsbook offers yourself.

Bet on the NFL Playoffs With the BetMGM Bonus Code

BetMGM’s bonus code is extremely simple to use because you don’t need to enter a code yourself if you click here to sign up. After you join BetMGM, you can wager on any of this weekend’s NFL playoff games risk-free. Here are the odds for those matchups:

Jacksonville Jaguars +8.5 (-110) vs. Kansas City Chiefs -8.5 (-110)

New York Giants +7.5 (-110) vs. Philadelphia Eagles -7.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals +4.5 (-110) vs. Buffalo Bills +4.5 (-110)

Dallas Cowboys +3.5 (-110) vs. San Francisco 49ers -3.5 (-110)

No matter who you want to back this weekend, make sure you register for a new BetMGM account without needing a BetMGM bonus code to unlock a risk-free first bet worth up to $1,000.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.

