Bruins vs. Islanders Predictions, Picks & Odds

The league-leading Boston Bruins visit the New York Islanders on Wednesday, two nights after shellacking the Flyers, 6-0. The Bruins have won six of their last seven games to increase their NHL-best record to 34-5-4. Meanwhile, the Isles have won just twice in their last seven games and sit at 23-18-4.

These two teams met last month in Boston, a game the Bruins won 4-3 in a shootout. Will the Islanders have their hands full with the B’s attack on Wednesday night? Or can they keep them in check with some strong goaltending and defense? Our NHL expert has dug into the numbers and is ready to share some Bruins vs. Islanders predictions ahead of tonight’s game at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

BRUINS VS. ISLANDERS PREDICTION: UNDER 5.5 GOALS (-108) AT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

Bruins vs. Islanders prediction for January 18, 2023

The one main man keeping the Islanders in the playoff race has been goaltender Ilya Sorokin. His 15-14 record might not inspire confidence, but Sorokin also has a goals against average (GAA) of 2.30 and three shutouts on the season so far. Facing the best team in the league tonight, Sorokin must be in top form to give the Isles a chance, and our experts think he will be.

The Islanders and Bruins are both top-tier 200-foot teams. New York ranks 11th in goals against average, while the Bruins sit top of the category. It appears Boston will be going with Jeremy Swayman in net, who has a GAA of 2.35. With both teams boasting stout defenses and two quality goaltenders in goal tonight, we envision a tight affair with both teams struggling to find space. Therefore, our experts have their eyes on under 5.5 goals in New York.

Bruins vs. Islanders highlights Wednesday’s NHL picks

The Bruins come into this game off a 6-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday afternoon. The offense was clicking at full gear, but their recent history suggests it’s difficult to replicate that type of offensive output in back-to-back games. The last two times Boston scored six ore more goals in a game, they tallied zero and three goals in the following contest, most recently being blanked 3-0 by the Kraken after putting seven past the Ducks.

The under is also 3-1-2 in the Bruins’ last six visits to the Islanders if you like betting trends. Trends aside though, the on-ice matchups – particularly in net – are what’s pushing us toward under 5.5 goals in this one, which is available for a price of -108 at FanDuel Sportsbook now. That’s the favorite play among our experts’ Bruins vs. Islanders predictions tonight.

If you’re more partial to playing the money line, it’s hard to make a strong argument against Boston in any matchup this season. The Bruins are currently first in goals for and goals against. They are clicking in all parts of their game, and David Pastrnak is having a breakout season with 62 points in 43 games.

Even against a defensive-minded Islanders side tonight, we see the Bruins’ offense as too much to handle for the Islanders. Therefore, if you want to wager on the winner instead of the total, the Bruins money line is available at -175 on FanDuel.

Bruins vs. Islanders odds for Wednesday's game provided by FanDuel Sportsbook

There are many ways to bet on tonight’s game, ideally using our Bruins vs. Islanders predictions and placing those wagers at FanDuel. Here’s a look at the main betting markets for the matchup in New York this evening.

Money line: BOS -175 / NYI +144

Puck line (Spread): BOS -1.5 (+142) / NYI +1.5 (-176)

Total: Over/Under 5.5 goals

