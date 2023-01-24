Bulls vs. Pacers Picks & Best Bet With Our $150 FanDuel Deposit Bonus

The current FanDuel deposit bonus will guarantee $150 in bonus bets for new customers with Bulls vs. Pacers picks.

FanDuel Deposit Bonus Instantly Offers $150 in Bonus Bets

Part of what makes this FanDuel deposit bonus so special is the fact that no promo code will be required when going through the sign-up process. To guarantee that this is the case, make sure you register for a new FanDuel account by clicking here.

This FanDuel deposit bonus will instantly grant you $150 in bonus bets and all from an initial wager of $5. You will not even need to worry about the result of your qualifying wager because regardless of what happens, FanDuel will award you with these bonus bets.

Of course, there are also terms and conditions linked to this bonus offer, which we have provided for you in a list below:

Customers are required to be 21+ years old

Must be physically located in one of the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IA, KS, LA, MI, MD, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, or IN

Offer is active until January 29th, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET

Required Steps to Claim This FanDuel Deposit Bonus

To make sure the claiming process is as smooth as possible, we have a step-by-step guide for you to follow in order to claim this FanDuel deposit bonus below:

Sign-up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account via our link and no promo code will be required

via our link and no promo code will be required Make your first deposit of at least $10

Place a minimum $5 bet on any FanDuel betting market

It really is as simple as that because once you make your $5 qualifying bet, FanDuel will instantly grant you $150 in bonus bets no matter what the outcome is of your first bet. Sign up here to join FanDuel Sportsbook today.



Guide to Using Bonus Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook

Given that bonus bets are a guaranteed part of this FanDuel deposit bonus, it is crucial to understand how bonus bets will work at FanDuel. Below we have provided a list of steps to walk you through how to use bonus bets and also we will give you the regulations tied to these bonus bets:

Select your bet from any FanDuel market

Go to Betslip and click “Add a bonus Bet”

Choose the bonus bet you want to use, and click “Place bet”

Bonus bet regulations include:

All bonus bets are non withdraw-able

Bonus bets expire 14 days from the date they are issued to your account

Bulls vs. Pacers Picks at DraftKings Sportsbook

A seven-game slate is scheduled for tonight in the NBA, but we have honed in on one game in particular. This game is the Chicago Bulls and the Indiana Pacers.

The Bulls come into this game with a record of 21-24. They are currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, which would put them in contention for the “play-in tournament” at the end of the season. This also marks the second night of a back-to-back, as they played the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Chicago is about as average as it comes when breaking down both their offense and defense. They are averaging 114.8 points per game (13th in NBA) while allowing 115 points per game (18th in the NBA). The Bulls have a “big three” so to speak with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic. They score an average of 67.7 points per game, nearly 60% of the team’s points every night.

The Pacers, on the other hand, come into this game with a record of 23-25. They are currently in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings, also in line for the “play-in tournament.” The Pacers are also about average in offense, scoring 115 points per game (12th in the NBA). Defensively, however, they are allowing 116.8 points per game (23rd in the NBA). Their roster is much less top heavy as their leading scorer, Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.2 points per game. Unfortunately for the Pacers, Haliburton will be out for this game.

The biggest difference between these two teams right now is their current form. Especially for the Pacers, who have lost seven consecutive games. Without their leading scorer, it will make it that much more difficult to slow down Chicago’s “big three.” On top of that, the Bulls easily defeated the Pacers in their first meeting, therefore backing them to do the same tonight will be our best bet.

Bulls vs. Pacers pick: Bulls Money line (-126) at FanDuel Sportsbook

