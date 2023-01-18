Bulls vs. Pistons predictions & odds for tomorrow's game In Paris

Thursday afternoon features the second of the NBA Global Games this season when the Chicago Bulls tip-off against the Detroit Pistons. This game will be at Accor Arena in Paris, France and has a tipoff of 3 p.m. ET. Although it features two teams that have a sub-.500 record, it should be an exciting contest nonetheless. It will also be a homecoming for Detroit’s Killian Hayes, who is from Paris.

With such a marquee matchup in the NBA, our experts have made sure to provide their Bulls vs. Pistons predictions with odds provided by PointsBet Sportsbook.

CHICAGO BULLS VS. DETROIT PISTONS PREDICTION: Bulls -6 (-110 at PointsBet Sportsbook)

Click here to sign up for an account at PointsBet Sportsbook for a chance at up to $2,000 in second chance bets using our Bulls vs. Pistons predictions.

Bulls vs. Pistons Predictions for Thursday, 1/19

The NBA Paris game on Thursday will be the second meeting between the Bulls and Pistons, with Chicago taking that first matchup in deciding fashion by a final score of 132-118. That was less than three weeks ago, and not much has improved in terms of Detroit’s struggles because they rank 25th in offensive efficiency and 29th in defensive efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Bulls should only look stronger as star DeMar DeRozan is slated to return. Even without him, Chicago just took down the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors 132-118. It just so happens the two previous Bulls wins we’ve mentioned were by the same final score, and the next bet from our Bulls vs. Pistons predictions is for them to cover the six-point spread again.

Bulls vs. Pistons Picks featuring Chicago -6 for NBA in Paris

While the Bulls won’t get to be in the Windy City like they were for that first game against the Pistons, there’s no reason to expect anything other than a decisive victory. Not much was expected from Detroit heading into the season, so when they lost their star player Cade Cunningham for the season, everything took a turn for the worse.

The Pistons’ 12-35 record is just one game above the Charlotte Hornets for the worst in the Eastern Conference, and it’s the third-worst in the entire NBA. It’s not surprising, given they have just one player averaging over 20 points per game (Bojan Bogdanovic, 21.2) and one other averaging over 15 points per game (Jaden Ivey, 15.1).

Meanwhile, the Bulls have a trio of weapons. DeRozan is averaging 26.1 points per game, with Zach Levine close behind with 23.9 points per game and Nikola Vucevic averaging a double-double. It was Lavine that went off against the Pistons in that meeting a few weeks ago, as he put up 43 points on their weak defense.

Better yet, Chicago had five players in double figures in that matchup. More of the same should be expected because Lavine and Vucevic are averaging a combined 50.7 points per game this month. Similarly, the Pistons have allowed at least 116 points in each of their last eight games, while failing to score more than 118 in seven of their last nine contests.

With neither team having a home-court advantage, our experts are backing the Bulls -6 for the best bet from their Bulls vs. Pistons predictions.

How to bet on Bulls -6 at PointsBet with our $2,000 second chance bonus offer

Whether you’d like to fade or follow our Bulls vs. Pistons predictions, make sure to register for a new account at PointsBet Sportsbook either way. They’re offering all new members up to $2,000 worth of bet insurance, and there’s no PointsBet promo code required.

They’re covering your first fixed odds wager up to $500 and your first PointsBetting wager up to $1,500. If either of those first selections loses, you’ll be refunded the amount you wagered in second chance bets. If that sounds like a sweet deal to you, sign up here to lock in your chance at up to $2,000 worth of second chance bets in time to use our Bulls vs. Pistons predictions.

Use this link to sign up at PointsBet to grab your bonus offer that provides up to $2,000 worth of insurance on your first selections.

Bulls vs. Pistons odds for NBA in Paris available at PointsBet Sportsbook

If you’d like to back our Bulls vs. Pistons predictions that focus on Chicago -6, it’s listed at -110 odds at PointsBet Sportsbook, while Detroit +6 comes with the same -110 price.

An $11 wager on the Bulls -6 profits $10 as long as they win the game by at least seven points, and the same $11 wager on the Pistons +6 also nets you $10 of winnings if they lose by five or fewer points, or win the game outright. If the Bulls win by exactly six points, wagers on both sides of the point spread are graded as a push and will be refunded.

Remember, you can back our Bulls vs. Pistons predictions without needing to worry about the outcome as long as you click here to sign up and claim your PointsBet bonus offer for up to $2,000 worth of bet insurance.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.