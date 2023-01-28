Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code FANNATIONFULL: Earns $1,250 On Caesars

Whether you’re looking to bet on the NFL Conference Championship games or a matchup as soon as tonight, there’s never been a better time to sign up at Caesars Sportsbook. You can lock in first-bet insurance worth up to $1,250 by simply using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code FANNATIONFULL.

On top of that, you’ll also automatically receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Rewards Credits® guaranteed. With such a generous offer on the table, we’re here to take you through how it all works. However, you can always register here right now with Caesars Sportsbook promo code FANNATIONFULL.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code FANNATIONFULL unlocks $1,250 bonus

No matter what game or even what sport is catching your eye for this weekend, your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook can be placed on any contest and it will be insured up to $1,250. That means that if it’s unsuccessful, Caesars will reward you with the amount you wagered as a bonus bet.

As for your 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Rewards Credits®, those awarded to you no matter what. Make sure you secure both parts of your bonus offer with Caesars Sportsbook promo code FANNATIONFULL when you click here to sign up.



How do I use Caesars Sportsbook promo code FANNATIONFULL?

To activate your Caesars Sportsbook promo code FANNATIONFULL, follow the instructions we have laid out for you below:

Register here for a new account

for a new account Enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code FANNATIONFULL

Make a first deposit of $10+

Place a first bet of at least $10 and up to $1,250

Remember, that first bet can be on any sport you’d like and if it ends up losing, you’ll be awarded a bonus bet of the amount you wagered. It really is that easy, so don’t miss out and sign up here using Caesars Sportsbook promo code FANNATIONFULL.

How to use bonus bets at Caesars Sportsbook

If your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook ends up losing, you’ll be receiving your bonus bet of the amount you wagered within two business days of it being settled as a loss. Here’s how you can use a bonus bet at Caesars:

Make a bet selection like usual Click ‘bonuses’ on your bet slip Choose the bonus bet you’d like to use

Bonus bets are valid for 14 days, so make sure you get started today by signing up with this link and entering Caesars Sportsbook promo code FANNATIONFULL.

Why choose Caesars Sportsbook?

You’ve likely heard of Caesars before, and here’s some of their features that has made them so popular:

Competitive odds on their great range of sports

Wide variety of betting markets and types

Lucrative rewards system to redeem credits for real-cash prizes

On-going odds boosts for both new and existing members

Safe and secure platform with reliable customer service

See it all first-hand by activating your Caesars Sportsbook promo code FANNATIONFULL when registering here.





AFC and NFC Championship games and odds at Caesars Sportsbook

Sunday is all about the NFL playoff matchups, so we listed those key contests with odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook:

San Francisco 49ers +2.5 (-110) @ Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals +1 (-110) @ Kansas City Chiefs -1 (-110)

Again, you’re welcome to pick any game from any sport and Caesars Sportsbook promo code FANNATIONFULL will secure your first-bet insurance up to $1,250, so make sure you become a new member with this link today.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.