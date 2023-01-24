Clippers vs. Lakers NBA Predictions, Picks & Odds For The Battle Of LA

How to bet on Lakers +5 at DraftKings and win $200 no matter what

It’s a battle for Los Angeles tonight as the Clippers and Lakers take the floor at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers have opened as five-point favorites as the visitor, which is just the second time they have been favorites in the last four games.

The home underdogs, the Lakers, are hoping to have LeBron James in the lineup who is listed as questionable for this matchup. The Lakers will need him back because in recent years, the Clippers have dominated the Lakers in head-to-head matchups.

Our expert made his Clippers vs Lakers NBA predictions at DraftKings, where you can bet $5 and win $200 in free bets instantly! Sign up at DraftKings Sportsbook today!

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS PREDICTION: Lakers +5 (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook





Clippers vs. Lakers NBA predictions for the battle of Los Angeles

Both Los Angeles teams have been on a skid in the last week or so, as the Clippers have lost six of their last 10 games and the Lakers have lost four of their last seven. But the tides might be turning for both teams as the Clippers picked up a huge win over Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in their last game. While the Lakers recently snapped the Memphis Grizzlies’ 11-game winning streak.

The injury report will play a large factor in this game as several key Lakers players are listed. LeBron James is questionable to play due to ankle soreness, but since the Lakers also play tomorrow against the Spurs, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him play tonight in the more important game and then sit out tomorrow. Guard Lonnie Walker IV has been listed out for tonight’s game, and newly acquired forward Rui Hachimura has been declared out and will not make his Lakers debut tonight. Let’s get into our Clippers vs Lakers NBA predictions.

Clippers vs. Lakers pick featuring Lakers +5

Tonight's game between the Los Angeles Lakers (22-25) and the Los Angeles Clippers (25-24) is the classic battle for Los Angeles. The Clippers lead the Lakers 2-0 in the season series after winning their most recent contest 114-101 back in November. Paul George stepped up that night while Kawhi Leonard was out, and George dropped 29 points on 58.5% shooting. The Clippers, who are finally healthy, have defeated the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks in back-to-back games and a big part of that is due to the duo of George and Leonard.

The Los Angeles Lakers have also won two straight games, defeating both the Portland Trail Blazers and the Memphis Grizzlies. While they overcame a 25-point deficit at the half to defeat Portland, their victory over Memphis ended the Grizzlies' 11-game winning streak. But the Lakers noticed they needed another big man while Anthony Davis remains out, they made a move this week when they traded guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft selections for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura.

The Lakers have played considerably better during their last 12 games after a terrible start to the season, compiling an 8-4 record, with three of those losses coming by a total margin of 10 points. However, the Lakers' 9-3 record against the spread is more significant for this bet. LeBron James has been a major asset, essentially carrying the team until Anthony Davis is back, averaging 35.1 points per game over his last 10 contests.

Both of these teams are playing better basketball in the last few days, but in what is supposed to be a home game, I'll take the Lakers and the points. Back our Clippers vs Lakers NBA predictions at DraftKings and bet $5 on the Lakers +5 and win $200 in free bets immediately by signing up here.

How to bet on Lakers +5 at DraftKings and win $200 no matter what

DraftKings Sportsbook is currently offering a new promotion in which new users can earn $200 on free bets by just betting $5! It’s truly that simple, so let’s break it down. When you sign up at DraftKings through this link or any link in this article, wager at least $5 on any game of your choice. It can be on our Clippers vs Lakers NBA predictions of Lakers +5, any other NBA game tonight, or a completely different sport!

The choice is yours, and once you bet that first wager of $5 or more, DraftKings will send you $200 in free bets! And remember, the outcome of your first wager does not matter. If it wins, congrats! You get $200 in free bets and the payout of the winning bet. But if it loses, DraftKings will still give you $200 in free bets! It’s a generous offer, so join DraftKings today!

Clippers vs. Lakers odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook for today's game

Although they are the visitors, the Clippers are still playing in their home stadium. Regardless, the Clippers are -5 with a price of -110 on Tuesday. That means an $11 bet on the Clippers spread would win $10 if they win by six points or more. That same $11 wager on the Lakers spread of +5 would win $10 if the Lakers lose by four points or less or win outright. If the Clippers win by exactly five points, all spread bets push.

If you’re looking to bet on the money line, the Clippers are -195 favorites. That means a $19.50 bet on the Clippers to win would profit $10 if they win outright. But if you think the Lakers can pull off the upset as home underdogs, a $10 wager on the Lakers money line of +165 would win $16.50 if they complete the upset. Whether you’re betting on our Clippers vs Lakers NBA predictions of Lakers +5, the money line, or a completely different pick, make sure to do it at DraftKings Sportsbook to win $200 in free bets!

Lakers vs. Clippers all-time record: Who's currently winning the battle of LA?

The battle of LA has occurred 233 times, and one team has dominated the historical series. The Lakers own a 150-83 all-time record against the rival Clippers. However, it’s been a different story in the last few years. The Clippers have defeated the Lakers nine consecutive times, as the winning streak started on December 22, 2020, and the latest victory was on November 9, 2022. But in our Clippers vs Lakers NBA predictions, our experts believe that the Lakers can keep this game close and possibly end the Clippers’ head-to-head winning streak.

Sign up for a new DraftKings account to receive $200 in free bets for any of our experts' Clippers vs. Lakers predictions.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.