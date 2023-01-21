Cowboys vs. 49ers Player Props & Pick Against The Spread For Sunday Night

The NFL Divisional Round comes to an end Sunday evening with an NFC matchup between two of the more storied franchises in the NFL as the Dallas Cowboys, fresh off their Wild Card Round win off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head into San Francisco to face a 49ers team that ended the Cinderella dreams of the Seattle Seahawks last week.

COWBOYS VS. 49ERS PREDICTION: Dallas Cowboys +4 at BetMGM Sportsbook





Cowboys vs. 49ers Player Props Featuring Christian McCaffrey, Tony Pollard & CeeDee Lamb

The matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers is full of top talent to wager on this weekend for the player prop market. 49ers running back Christian McCaffery rushed for 119 yards against the Seahawks last week, and right now his rushing total prop sits at 67.5 (-115).

While Ezekiel Elliott may have led the Cowboys in rushing touchdowns this season, Tony Pollard led the team in rushing yards. The 49ers have one of the league's top run defenses, and Pollard’s rushing yard prop is sitting at 47.5 yards (-110).

Dallas has one of the league's premier wide receivers in CeeDee Lamb, and those taking his yardage prop should hope he can repeat what D.K. Metcalf did last week against this same 49ers defense. Lamb’s receiving yards prop sits at 74.5 yards (-120)

Cowboys vs. 49ers Picks: Dallas Cowboys +4

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the league's best teams all season long, so our Cowboys vs. 49ers prediction for this matchup is to take the Cowboys +4 here.

The Cowboys defense really impressed last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a matchup that most were picking against them as they ran up against Tom Brady. They passed that test with flying colors, and the offense looked strong. Against the spread this season, the Cowboys have been a .500 team, going 4-4-1 on the road this season, but they did cover the spread against Tampa Bay.

For the 49ers, they are led by rookie Brock Purdy, who is undefeated as a starter this season. Purdy’s numbers from last week look impressive as he threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks. This weekend, however, he faces maybe his toughest test yet against a Cowboys defense that ranks third in DVOA against the pass and fifth in DVOA against the run.

The Cowboys defense ranked fourth in total sacks and seventh in interceptions. They also led the league in forced fumbles and fumbles recovered during the year. We ultimately think that this game comes down to a field goal game where the Cowboys +4 covers the spread one-way or the other.

How to Bet on Cowboys +4 at BetMGM and Get First-Bet Insurance Up to $1,000

Cowboys vs. 49ers Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds Available at BetMGM Sportsbook

When it comes to Cowboys vs. 49ers predictions, we like the Cowboys +4, but there are numerous other ways to get involved in the betting action on this game. One of the more popular player props to wager on is the anytime touchdown prop at BetMGM Sportsbook.

For this bet to cash, all the player has to do is score a touchdown at any point in this game and you win. Some of the more popular players in this game, such as Christian McCaffrey, who is currently -160 to score an anytime touchdown, while the likes of Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb are +120 and +175 respectively.

