Dallas vs Tampa Bay prediction & pick against the spread

One of the most interesting matchups of the Wild Card round will be on Monday, as Dak Prescott and the Cowboys battle Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Although the age difference couldn’t be more different between the starting quarterbacks, the end of the regular season was quite alike for both teams. But with each team earning a few extra days of rest and ready to bounce back after Week 18 losses, this game should live up to the hype. Our expert analyzed this exciting matchup and decided on a best bet, so let’s dive right in with the odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas vs Tampa Bay prediction & betting preview: 2023 NFL Playoffs

Each team was gifted an easier matchup in Week 18, and both teams failed to take advantage. Tom Brady and the Bucs were facing the Atlanta Falcons, and after winning the first half, their offense stalled in the second half. They ended up losing 30-17 to Desmond Ridder, giving the Falcons their 7th win of the season.

For the Cowboys, they also had their last game be a divisional matchup. Dallas traveled to face the Commanders, who elected to sit Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz for third-string rookie quarterback Sam Howell. It seemed Washington was waving the white flag before the game even started, but that changed at kickoff. Howell led the Commanders to a 26-6 win over the Cowboys. It was a loss that had many questioning the true talent of the Dallas team and if they could even win a playoff game. Both Brady and Prescott will be looking to prove the doubters wrong, and that means we should see an intense game from kickoff to the final whistle.

Will Tom Brady finally lose to the Cowboys?

Tom Brady enters Wild Card Weekend with a perfect 7-0 record against the Cowboys in his career. His first win came in 2003 as a member of the Patriots, and New England won a thrilling 12-0 game. Dak Prescott was just 10 years old when that game happened, but he would become one of Brady’s victims nearly two decades later. Brady’s most recent win over Dallas came in Week 1, as Tampa Bay defeated Dallas 19-3.

In his 7 victories over the Cowboys, Brady averaged 277.9 passing yards and has tossed 15 touchdowns to go along with 5 interceptions. But oddsmakers expect his undefeated streak to come to an end on Monday night as the Buccaneers are home underdogs.

Dallas vs Tampa Bay pick against the spread: Cowboys -2.5 (-115) at FanDuel

There appears to be some respectable money involved in this game on both sides, which is reason enough for me to proceed cautiously. Buccaneers +3.5 was the opening line, but it quickly dropped to 2.5. Since then, I've seen some drifting back towards Dallas, and I wouldn't be shocked if we ended up at the crucial number of 3 on game day. After the Cowboys' disastrous performance in the season finale at Washington, the narrative around Dak Prescott has been exceedingly negative this week. Prescott doesn't appear to be reading coverages well enough or to be trusting his eyes at the moment.

The irony is that Matthew Stafford, who led the league in interceptions and pick-sixes last season, was given the same criticism before putting a record-breaking Super Bowl run together. Do I believe Dallas will triumph in this year's Super Bowl? No. But given the stats both teams have amassed this season, I can argue that the Cowboys are undervalued at anything less than a field goal.

Tom Brady, who has looked better in recent weeks as the games have grown more crucial, is undoubtedly the main argument in favor of Tampa. I can make a far stronger case for why the Bucs will win this game handily if Byron Leftwich finally gets motivated and decides to pass the ball more on first and second downs, but that would contradict a season-long trend of conservative play calling on those downs. Dallas has a tiny edge against the Bucs secondary, which has been outplayed down the stretch and has been ranked 28th in passing DVOA since Week 10.

The GOAT is on the other sideline, though, so I can't completely rule out Tampa Bay pulling off a second-half comeback as they nearly did against the eventual champion Rams in the playoffs last year. The number is very important when deciding which way to bet because I anticipate this game to be back and forth. Take the Cowboys if the spread is less than a field goal; if it increases to three or more, I'll lean Buccaneers.

NFL Playoffs odds for all Wild Card games

The Cowboys vs. Buccaneers game is the conclusion of the Wild Card round which means five other games are happening on Saturday and Sunday. FanDuel has odds for every game this Wild Card Weekend, and they can be seen below.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: SEA +9.5 / SF -9.5

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread: LAC -2.5 / JAX +2.5

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: MIA +13.5 / BUF -13.5

Money Line: MIA +610 / BUF -900

Over/Under: 43.5 points

New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread: NYG +3 / MIN -3

Money Line: NYG +132 / MIN -15

Over/Under: 48.5 points

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: BAL +8.5 / CIN -8.5

Money Line: BAL +360 / CIN -460

Over/Under: 40.5 points

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: DAL -2.5 / TB +2.5

Money Line: DAL -142 / TB +120

Over/Under: 45.5 points

