Dolphins vs Bills prediction, pick, odds & best bet: 2023 NFL Playoffs

The NFL playoffs swung into action with two games on Saturday, and the Super Wild Card slate continues with three more games on Sunday. The Giants play the Vikings in the late afternoon NFC matchup before AFC North rivals the Ravens and Bengals fight it out on Sunday night. However, the Sunday action starts with an interesting AFC showdown between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills betting preview: 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills have been favorites to win the Super Bowl for the majority of this season, and while their prospects took a hit when they were not able to secure the #1 seed in the AFC playoffs, they still have high hopes of lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time this season. The Bills went 13-3 this season to win the AFC East division, with the losses coming to Sunday's opponents the Dolphins, as well as the Jets and Vikings. They are the #2 seeds for the AFC playoffs, and could not be in much better form, having won their last seven games, including a home win over the Dolphins. Imposing quarterback Josh Allen leads the Bills offense, with high-quality receiving targets in Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox, while Devin Singletary and emerging rookie James Cook lead their ground game.

The Dolphins are also blessed with offensive talent with sublime receiving duo Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle the envy of teams around the NFL. However, the big issue for them as the playoffs start is the ongoing absence of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has been ruled out due to concussion. With his veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater also dealing with an injury, rookie passer Skylar Thompson is in line to make the third start of his career and by far the most important. Miami's season has been something of a rollercoaster ride. The Dolphins won their first three games, then lost three, then incredibly had five straight wins followed by five straight losses. A Week 18 win over the Jets saw them sneak into the playoffs as the #7 seed with a 9-8 record.

Our betting experts have analyzed this AFC playoff matchup and made some predictions.

Dolphins vs. Bills prediction: Bills should prove too strong for diminished Dolphins

The Bills took part in an unforgettable playoff game in the divisional round of the playoffs last season, losing 42-36 to the Chiefs after overtime, and a similar shootout might have been in the offing if the Dolphins had been able to turn up at full strength, after the teams split their AFC East meetings this season. However, the mismatch at quarterback is hard to ignore. The Dolphins have struggled in the second half of the season with Tagovailoa coming in and out of the team and it's hard to see how they will raise themselves to the level of an elite opponent when they are lacking at such a key position. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has done a fantastic job with the team and talk that his job might be under pressure during their losing streak was hopefully wide of the mark. He will surely have some innovative play calls ready to make the most of what he does have and we've seen how quickly his offense can score if they can just get the balls into the hands of Hill and Waddle.

Buffalo feels it has unfinished business with the Chiefs and Bengals and will be desperate to get deeper into the playoffs to make a point. The Bills were fully ready to go for last season's playoffs, beating the Patriots 47-17 in the wild-card round, and it's going to be hard for Miami to stand in their way this time.

Buffalo vs. Miami 2022 scores, stats and game history

Buffalo finished top of the AFC East this season with a 13-3 record, with Miami second at 9-8. The teams split their regular-season meetings, with each winning at home, although both contests were very close. Both teams were 2-0 heading into their Week 3 meeting in Florida, where the Dolphins won 21-19 despite Bills QB Josh Allen having 400 passing yards in the game.

The Bills won 32-29 at home against Miami in a snowy Saturday night game the week before Christmas to clinch their playoff place. This time Allen threw four TD passes, while Tagovailoa was available for Miami but the Dolphins had more success on the ground as Raheem Mostert posted 136 rushing yards.

Looking further back, Buffalo has won eight of the teams' last nine meetings overall, but Miami has just been the better team for bettors to follow recently, with a 5-4-1 record against the spread in the last 10 meetings.

Can the Dolphins win without Tua Tagovailoa?

Last week's win over the Jets was the first time the Dolphins have emerged victorious without their first-choice QB this season. They have a 0-3 record in games when backup Teddy Bridgewater has been their leading passer, and 1-1 with Thompson, while going 8-4 with Tagovailoa leading the offense.

Thompson created quite an impression with his pre-season performances for the Dolphins, but has found it tougher in the regular season. Even in the win over the Jets, he had only 152 passing yards, although he was not responsible for any turnovers. The Dolphins have enough all-round talent to win games without their starter against some NFL teams, but it's hard to see them being able to compensate for his absence against an elite team such as the Bills.

Dolphins vs. Bills odds & betting lines

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills meet in the NFL playoffs on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, and sportsbooks have a multitude of betting lines available to add some extra interest to this AFC matchup.

Spread: MIA +13.5 / BUF -13.5

Money Line: MIA +600 / BUF -850

Total: Over/Under 43.5 points

All of these betting lines and odds are available now at DraftKings Sportsbook, which is also offering a can’t-miss promotional offer where new bettors can get $200 in bonus bets instantly after depositing and placing any wager of $5 or more.

DraftKings also offers player props for all the game's key players, and you can also combine those props and any of the game bets above into a Same Game Parlay for a bigger potential payout.

Some of the star player props for this matchup on Sunday include:

Josh Allen: Over/Under 260.5 passing yards

Skylar Thompson: Over/Under 191.5 passing yards

Devin Singletary: Over/Under 46.5 rushing yards

Jeff Wilson Jr.: Over/Under 60.5 rushing yards

Stefon Diggs: Over/Under 78.5 receiving yards

Tyreek Hill: Over/Under 61.5 receiving yards

Dolphins vs. Bills best bet: Bills -13.5 (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook

Rookie Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson said this week that he is feeling more comfortable leading the Miami offense with each opportunity he gets, but he looks set to have a tough time against the tough Buffalo defense in a hostile playoff environment.

It would be totally understandable if the occasion was too much for him, and while Thompson was able to lead the Dolphins to the win they needed to reach the playoffs last week, that low-scoring win was hardly down to any outstanding play on his part.

The Dolphins scraped together just 11 points as Thompson averaged only 4.9 yards per pass attempt. In 105 attempts overall in his rookie season, the Kansas State product has only one touchdown pass and has thrown three interceptions.

It should be hard for this Miami offense to keep pace with the home team, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense should find it easy enough to score against an injury-hit Dolphins secondary. The Bills scored 32 points when the teams met in December and they have scored 35 in each of their past two games, against the Bears and Patriots. Taking on a double-digit spread is never done lightly but the Bills could run away with this one.

Therefore, our expert best bet for Miami vs. Buffalo on Sunday is BUF -13.5 (-115), currently available at DraftKings.

Bet Bills -13.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook and get $200 in bonus bets

If you haven’t bet with DraftKings before, now is the time to do it, with BUF -13.5 as our recommended play for the Dolphins vs. Bills game on Sunday. First-time bettors can receive $200 in bet credits instantly from DraftKings Sportsbook by signing up here for a new account. After signing up on their site, just make a deposit of at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5 on any market of your choosing. You’ll then receive $200 in bonus bets right away (in the form of 8 different $25 bonus bets), on top of any cash winnings from your original wager after it settles.

Generous promotional offers like this don’t come around often, so be sure to act now and claim your $200 in bet credits. There is no promo code needed, as the promotion will be automatically applied to your account if you register using one of the links within this article.

Activate a new DraftKings account to win $200 worth of bonus bets after a $5 wager this weekend.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.