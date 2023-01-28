DraftKings deposit bonus code: Bet $5, win $200 in bonus bets on any market

I’m sure that I already know the answer to this question, but $200 in bonus bets after placing just a $5 wager is going to interest you, right? Good, because that is what is going on here when you utilize the current DraftKings deposit bonus code to join DraftKings as a new sportsbook member. Additionally, this is one of the best sports betting bonuses you can get right now.

Regardless of this promotion, if your opening bet is victorious, you will be paid out in full as a winner, so there are plenty of reasons to get excited about this DraftKings welcome offer. We will detail everything you need to know about claiming this offer below, but if you want to claim $200 in free bets right now, simply click here to register your account with no need for a DraftKings deposit bonus code.

DraftKings deposit bonus code gifts $200 in bonus bets instantly

In some cases, a DraftKings deposit bonus code would be needed to qualify for the sign-up bonus, but that’s not the case here. They have made things nice and easy for you, as all you have to do to be eligible is register through this link.

Additionally, there are many situations in which you have to wait for your first wager to settle before any free bets are credited to your account. That is the case here though, as DraftKings, will instead gift you with your $200 in bonus bets as soon as you place your qualifying wager. Is there a better way to get started than that?

Of course, you want to win every bet, but with this offer that does not matter as much with your initial wager. Regardless of that, you will receive your slew of bonus bets no matter what. Yes, it really is that easy to win $200 in bonus bets, so use this link to register your account without a DraftKings deposit bonus code.

How to claim the offer with no DraftKings deposit bonus code

As long as you follow these basic steps, securing your bonus bets is pretty seamless:

Click here to sign-up for a new account No DraftKings deposit bonus code is required Deposit at least $5 Place a $5+ wager on any available market

Yes, that is the extent of the steps. At this point, your account will then be credited with $200 in free bets at DraftKings instantly. Remember you do have to click this link to get started.

How to use free bets at DraftKings

DraftKings will instantly award you $200 in bonus bets regardless of how your first wager performs. They will be in the form of eight $25 free bets to be precise, and you can use these on any sport or bet type as you wish.

In order to utilize your bonus bets, add regular picks to your bet slip as you normally would. You can then select the box next to any available free bet you wish to apply to that wager.

Does DraftKings have the best odds?

It would be nice if this was the case as an absolute, but there is not one sportsbook that will always have the best odds. What you are looking for though is a sportsbook that consistently has the most competitive lines, and that is DraftKings.

Some of the areas in which there is good value are with spreads and totals (over/under) for NBA, NFL, and MLB games. Additionally, you can find some of the best odds for the key futures for the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, World Series, and more. Securing the best possible odds is a key piece to the betting process, and knowing you can claim $200 in free bets when you join DraftKings makes that all the sweeter.

Does DraftKings have a sportsbook app?

This is one of the benefits of DraftKings as they have a great mobile app. Claiming your sign-up bonus without a DraftKings deposit bonus code via your computer or your mobile browser is very easy and convenient to do. Once you have opted in, you can download the DraftKings Sportsbook app for your Apple or Android device and use your free bets within the app once they are available in your account.

With the app, you have the best parts of the DraftKings betting site in your pocket. This includes a huge range of sports to wager on, some of the most competitive odds around and a big plus is the ability to live bet during a game. Additionally, there are free-to-play games via the app, which pay out cash prizes and free bets to those who make the most accurate predictions.

Heard enough? Click here to join DraftKings Sportsbook today.

What should I bet on with my DraftKings sign-up bonus?

The world is at your fingertips with this DraftKings Sportsbook sign-up bonus. You have the ability to use your bonus bets from the DraftKings deposit bonus code on any sport or bet type. This is regardless of the sport and could be on NBA, NHL, PGA, NFL, MLB games, or other markets. So what are you waiting for? Sign up here at DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings deposit bonus code: Key terms & conditions

We want to make sure you can receive your DraftKings deposit bonus code, so you do need to meet a few requirements.

You’ll need to be aged 21+ and located in a participating state (AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA or WY), you’ll need to register via this link and you’ll need to place a qualifying wager of $5 to get the $200 in bonus bets.

These bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and they must be used within seven days.

Get $200 in bonus bets at DraftKings today

We have shown how easy it is to receive $200 in bonus bets from just a $5 wager at DraftKings regardless if your qualifying wager wins or loses. Now it is time to get started so click here or on the banner below to register without needing a DraftKings deposit bonus code. What could be better or easier?

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.