DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: $5 Bet Guarantees $200 In Bonus Bets

Bettors in the Buckeye State have a great deal coming their way with this DraftKings Ohio promo code. You can now guarantee a $200 windfall in bonus bets courtesy of DraftKings when you bet $5.

A guaranteed win is what we all search for, and this article will go into the full details of the promo, which is available without a need for a promo code when signing up with this link. Read on for more information, but if you’re ready now, sign up and get your welcome bonus today.

DraftKings Ohio promo code “Bet $5 get $200” now.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to claim a guaranteed $200 in free bets thanks to the tempting DraftKings Ohio promo code offered across the Buckeye State.

For new customers to DraftKings in Ohio, a $5 bet will be rewarded with $200 in bonus credits, no matter if the bet wins or loses. You can access this offer without needing a promo code by following this link. All you need to do is sign up and deposit a minimum of $5.

Make the most of this DraftKings Ohio promo code and reward yourself with $200 in free bets. Sign up here and get your bonus today with DraftKings.

How to claim the “Bet $5, get $200” DraftKings Ohio promo code

It has been made as easy as possible for you to claim this DraftKings Ohio promo code. Following the steps below to claim this incredible welcome offer:

Follow this link and create your new account with DraftKings with no need for a promo code

and create your new account with DraftKings with no need for a promo code Deposit a minimum of $5 to enol into the welcome offer

Place a $5 bet on any sport available on the sportsbook

Watch the game in peace, knowing whatever happens, and you’ll receive $200 in bonus credits.

Nothing depends on the outcome of the bet. It is all guaranteed. Make sure you get your DraftKings Ohio promo code now and get your bonus of $200 instantly with this link.

Is sports betting legal in Ohio?

As of the start of 2023, Ohio has become a legal sports betting state. Ohioans can now access regulated and secure sportsbooks across the state and bet on sports from around the world.

What states does DraftKings sportsbook operate in?

DraftKings is one of the United States premium sportsbooks and operates across 20 states now, with the addition of Ohio. It is one of the biggest and most popular sportsbooks amongst sports fans, with its wide range of markets and fantasy sports options.

What can I bet on in Ohio?

There are plenty of massive games coming up this week for Ohio teams this weekend, including:

NBA - Friday, 27th January

Cleveland Cavaliers +1 (-115) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder -1 (105)

NHL - Friday, 27th January

Vancouver Canucks (-180) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (+155)

NFL - Sunday, 29th January

Cincinnati Bengals +1.5 (-115) vs. Kansas City Chiefs -1.5 (-105)

DraftKings Ohio promo code key Terms & Conditions

This DraftKings Ohio promo code is available across the state, and the key terms and conditions you need to be aware of include:

Must be 21+ years of age or older

First-time DraftKings Sportsbook customers only

Make a deposit of $5+ into your Sportsbook account

You will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, in addition to any cash winnings from your original wager once it settles

Your first placed wager of $5+ will be your qualifying wager

Bonus paid as eight (8) $25 Free Bets

DraftKings Ohio promo code is live - get your first sign-up bonus now

Ohioans can now access this incredible DraftKings Ohio promo code and bet $5 to receive $200 in bonus credits without needing a promo code. Use this link to receive your welcome bonus now.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.