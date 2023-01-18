DraftKings Promo Code For Ohio Unlocks $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering Ohio residents the chance to get $200 in bonus bets for simply registering for an account online and betting $5 on any sport. You don't need an actual code for the DraftKings promo code Ohio bonus if you sign up using one of our links online. After doing so, deposit $5 into your account, and risk $5 on any game. Once you’ve wagered $5, you’ll instantly get $200 in bonus bets paid into your account.

Keep reading to learn everything there is to know about this DraftKings promo code Ohio offer for or use this link to join now.

DraftKings promo code Ohio: Do you need it?

No, you do not need an actual code to claim the DraftKings promo code Ohio bonus to get your welcome offer. You only need to click here to sign up and unlock your bonus. After you register for a new account with the sportsbook, deposit $5 into your account and bet $5 on any sport on the sportsbook. After this, you'll instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.

Start your sports betting journey at DraftKings and sign up for a new account through this link.

How to get your DraftKings $200 bonus

DraftKings makes the process very simple to get your bonus. You can follow these steps to get started now:

Click here to sign up without needing a DraftKings promo code in Ohio

without needing a DraftKings promo code in Ohio Choose your payment method from the selected options and place a $5 deposit into your account.

Then comes the easiest part: Select your market and odds to submit your $5 wager.

Your $200 bonus bets will be paid out as soon as you confirm your bet. Join DraftKings today to get your welcome offer in time for the Bengals’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Is sports betting legal in Ohio?

Yes. Online sports betting was legalized in Ohio on January 1, 2023, allowing DraftKings to operate in the Buckeye State. If you don't have an account already, you can sign up here and claim $200 worth of bonus bets without needing a DraftKings promo code for Ohio.

What states does DraftKings operate in?

DraftKings Sportsbook has been operational in several states since regulations regarding sports betting were relaxed in 2018. As it stands, DraftKings is currently active within 21 states in the United States, including Ohio.

What to bet on in Ohio

DraftKings Sportsbook has betting options for a variety of sports in Ohio. You can bet on the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and many others, including niche sports if you activate your account today. If you like betting on the NFL, there is a diverse range of markets for wagering on the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

Here are the odds for the Bengals' Divisional Round matchup against the Bills:

Cincinnati Bengals +5 (-110) vs. Buffalo Bills -5 (-110) - Sunday, January 2 at 3 p.m. ET

This is also the case in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the MLB with the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds, and the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets. You can also bet on college sports, featuring the Ohio State Buckeyes and many more.

Here are the Cavaliers' odds of winning the NBA Central Division, Eastern Conference and NBA Championship at DraftKings:

NBA Championship: +2000

Eastern Conference: +900

Central Division: +160

DraftKings promo code Ohio: Key terms and conditions

Before you sign up through this link and get your DraftKings promo code Ohio bonus, check the terms and conditions below to ensure you are eligible for the welcome offer:

You must be a new DraftKings customer.

You must be 21+.

You must be physically located in Ohio to claim your bonus.

You must deposit $5 into your DraftKings account.

You have to bet $5 on any sports market.

Unlocking your DraftKings promo code Ohio $200 offer

You’re now ready to sign up without needing a DraftKings promo code Ohio to get your $200 bonus credits. Using our link unlocks your DraftKings welcome offer, allowing you to sign up, deposit $5 and bet $5 on any sport on the sportsbook. After that, you’ll have $200 in bonus bets to use across DraftKings.

It is one of the best offers out there, so get your DraftKings welcome bonus by signing up using this link.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.