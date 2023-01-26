DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200: January 2023

January 2023 features the NFL, NBA, NHL and so many more leagues from around the world. The best way to take advantage of the action is to sign up at DraftKings Sportsbook. Activating the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo code allows all new members to claim a ‘Bet $5, win $200’ sign-up bonus.

You’ll be able to bet on any sporting event this month and be guaranteed to win $200 in bonus bets. It’s as great as it sounds, and we’ll take you through all the details below. If you’d like to just dive right in, then click here to sign up for your new account

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Bet $5, win $200 on anything

No matter what matchup you’d like to bet on at DraftKings Sportsbook, it’s all on the table. As long as you place a $5 wager on any contest this month, you’ll automatically win $200 in bonus bets. That’s right, 40 times your wager amount is all yours no matter if your bet wins or not.

If that didn’t sound easy enough, there’s also no need for you to enter a DraftKings Sportsbook promo code. Simply register here and you’ll be one step closer to $200 in bonus bets.

How to unlock your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code

As mentioned, there’s no DraftKings Sportsbook promo code to enter. You can activate it by following just a few steps:

Register here for a new DraftKings account Deposit at least $5 Wager $5+ on any sporting event Sit back and enjoy the games

No matter what you bet on and whether that bet wins or loses, you will instantly win $200 in bonus bets. With such a generous bonus offer up for grabs, what’re you waiting for? Sign up here to unlock your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code in time for any game you’d like to bet on this month.

How bonus bets work at DraftKings

After using this link to register and activate your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code, $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours of your $5 bet settling. You’ll be credited with eight $25 bonus bet credits that will be valid for seven days. Here’s a quick step-by-step guide on how to use a bonus bet at DraftKings:

Add a selection to your bet slip Click ‘select bonus’ on your bet slip Select the bonus bet you want to use

That’s all there is to it, and you can get started as soon as today by clicking here to create your new account.

DraftKings Sportsbook key features

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most well-respected and popular in the sports betting industry. They have an abundance of great features, and we’ve listed some of them here:

Competitive odds on a great range on sports

Wide variety of betting types and markets

Odds boosts that refresh daily

Easy-to-use mobile app

Daily fantasy sports

Safe and secure platform

All that to go along with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code, there’s really no reason not to sign up today.

What to bet on with your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code

To help you find a matchup to place your $5 bet on as soon as tonight, we’ve listed some of the top games with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:

NBA:

New York Knicks +8 (-110) vs. Boston Celtics -8 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks +1.5 (-110) vs. Phoenix Suns -1.5 (-110)

NHL:

Boston Bruins (-115) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (-105)

Pittsburgh Penguins (+105) vs. Washington Capitals (-125)

Remember, your $5 bet can be on anything, and you’re guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Click here to activate your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code today.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.