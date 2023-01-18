Get $150 in free bets no matter what from FanDuel Sportsbook

We explain how this new customer offer works and how you can claim it.

Bet just $5 when you sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account through one of our links and get $150 in free bets. It doesn't matter if your $5 wager wins or loses, you'll automatically claim the sign-up bonus.

In this guide, we'll explain how this bonus works and how to claim it without using a FanDuel bonus code, but if you want to get started now, you can join FanDuel now.

FanDuel bonus code not needed for new customers

What would you do if you were given $150 in free bets? You could try placing bets on sports you're unfamiliar with or even try placing different bet types to help build your knowledge and experience of sports betting. You can do that and more by just signing up for a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook through this link and wagering $5 on any sport.

Doing this will automatically claim you $150 in free bets, which is 30x more than the amount you must place for your qualifying bet. Best of all, there is no need to enter a FanDuel bonus code, and you get your free bets no matter if your bet wins or loses. All you have to do is activate your FanDuel account today to claim this bonus.

How to win $150 in free bets without a FanDuel bonus code

There is no need to use a FanDuel bonus code to claim your $150 in free bets. All you need to do is register for a new account using one of our links. Doing this will ensure the promotion is automatically applied to your account.

Once you arrive on the FanDuel site, you must register for a new account and verify it. After doing so, you can log in to deposit funds and place your qualifying wager of at least $5.

Now you know how easy it is to claim this bonus, click here to create your new account and get $150 in free bets.

FanDuel bonus code key terms and conditions

Before you join FanDuel Sportsbook, make sure you review some important information about the FanDuel bonus code promotion below:

This offer is only available to new account holders aged 21 and over.

The promotion is only available to new customers in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN or VA.

You must make a minimum deposit of $10 and wager a minimum of $5.

You will receive your $150 in free bets no matter the result of your qualifying wager.

Free bets will appear in your account within 72 hours and will expire if not used within 14 days.

Why choose FanDuel for your sports betting needs?

Looking for reasons why you should join FanDuel Sportsbook? We've listed just some of the great benefits you can experience if you sign up today:

Access to free-to-play games with thousands of dollars available in prizes.

Live stream sports, including NHL games available for free every week.

A great sports betting app for Android and iOS users based on its daily fantasy sports app.

Place live bets as events occur and cash out bets early before the end of the game.

Bet on the NFL Divisional Round at FanDuel Sportsbook

Whether you need ideas for your qualifying bet to get your free bets, or you have free bets and are looking for events to use them on, we've listed the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for the NFL Division Round this weekend:

Jacksonville Jaguars +8.5 (-108) vs. Kansas City Chiefs -8.5 (-112) - Saturday, January 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET

New York Giants +7.5 (-108) vs. Philadelphia Eagles -7.5 (-112) - Saturday, January 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals +5 (-108) vs. Buffalo Bills -5 (-112) - Sunday, January 22 at 3 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys +3.5 (-118) vs. San Francisco 49ers -3.5 (-104) - Sunday, January 22 at 6:30 p.m. ET

You can risk just $5 on any of these games and win $150 worth of free bets if you join FanDuel Sportsbook today. It doesn’t matter if your $5 wager wins or loses, and you don’t need a FanDuel bonus code if you sign up using one of our links.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.