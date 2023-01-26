FanDuel Ohio Bonus Code: Bet $5 On Any Game and Win $200 Guaranteed

Ohio has now had legal online sports betting for over three weeks now, but FanDuel Sportsbook is still offering a fantastic welcome bonus. New members who sign up here can claim their ‘Bet $5, get $200’ promotion without even needing a FanDuel Ohio bonus code.

FanDuel Ohio bonus code: Bet $5 and win $200 guaranteed

While you’re likely most excited for the Bengals AFC Championship game, your first $5 wager at FanDuel Sportsbook can be placed as soon as tonight and on any game. After that, you’ll automatically win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

How to grab your $200 without a FanDuel Ohio bonus code

FanDuel has made it extremely easier to claim your ‘Bet $5, win $200’ bonus offer, as it takes just three quick steps:

Sign up here for a new FanDuel account Deposit $10+ Wager $5+ on any game from any sport

Is sports betting legal in Ohio?

As mentioned, Ohio has had legal online sports betting for over three weeks now. It launched at 12:01 a.m. ET on New Year's Day 2023, so it’s worth noting that welcome offers won’t be around forever. With that in mind, make sure you grab your $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel today by creating a new account.

What states does FanDuel operate in?

Ohio has been added to a long list of states in which FanDuel operates and has taken the sports betting world by storm. They are labeled as the #1 sportsbook in America, and below are the states which get to enjoy their world-class service:

AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV and WY

Ohio teams in action at FanDuel

With the weekend approaching, there are several matchups on the horizon involving Ohio-based teams, and we’ve listed them below with odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook where available:

Thursday, January 26:

Cleveland Cavaliers -7.5 (-112) vs. Houston Rockets +7.5 (-108)

Friday, January 27:

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vancouver Canucks

Saturday, January 28:

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Seattle Kraken

Sunday, January 29:

Cincinnati Bengals -1 (-105) vs. Kansas City Chiefs +1 (-115)

FanDuel Ohio bonus code key terms and conditions

There are just a handful of key terms and conditions to keep in mind regarding your FanDuel Ohio bonus code, which we’ve outlined below:

Must be 21+

Must be physically present in Ohio

First-time FanDuel members only

No FanDuel Ohio bonus code required

$200 in bonus bets is credited as eight $25 bonus bet credits

Minimum $10 deposit

Offer is valid until 1/29/23 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Activate your FanDuel Ohio bonus code for $200 today

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.