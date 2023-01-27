FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $5 and Receive $150 Guaranteed

Become a new member at FanDuel Sportsbook and instantly enroll in their ‘Bet $5, get $150’ offer

We’re just days away from the NFL Championship games, and FanDuel Sportsbook is offering an incredible welcome bonus just in time. New members can click here to sign up to become a member and instantly enroll in their ‘Bet $5, get $150’ offer.

There’s no FanDuel Sportsbook promo code required, so it couldn’t be easier to get started as soon as today. Not much in life is guaranteed, so we’ll be sure to take you through the ins and outs of how you can grab your $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

If you’d like to just hop right in yourself, simply sign up here to create your new account.

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code: Bet $5, get $150 guaranteed

Even if you aren’t looking to bet on the NFL playoffs with your $5 bet at FanDuel Sportsbook, you can bet on any sporting event of your choice. After that, $150 in bonus bets is yours whether your $5 bet wins or loses.

You read correctly; you are guaranteed 30 times your wager amount without even winning your bet. Remember, there’s no FanDuel Sportsbook promo code required, so you can just use this link to sign up and you’ll automatically enroll.

How to activate your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code

To help you snag your $150 as easily as possible, we’ve outlined how to do so with just three quick steps:

Click here to register for a new FanDuel account Deposit $10+ Wager $5+ on any game

That’s all there is to it. It really is as easy and generous as it sounds, so why bother waiting? Sign up here to create your new account which will automatically unlock your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code.

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code key terms and conditions

With a guaranteed $150 worth of bonus bets up for grabs, there are just a few key terms and conditions to note:

Must be 21+ and a new first-time FanDuel customer

Must be physically located in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, TN, PA or VA

No FanDuel Sportsbook promo code required

Bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of $5 bet settling

Bonus bets are valid for 14 days

Offer expires 1/29/23 at 11:59 p.m. ET

With this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code expiring in the near future, don’t miss out and click here to grab yours today.

Is FanDuel a good sportsbook?

Not only is FanDuel Sportsbook awarding all new members with $150 in bonus bets guaranteed, but you’ll also get to experience the #1 sportsbook in America with some key features such as:

Competitive odds on a great range on sports

Wide variety of betting types and markets

Daily fantasy sports using your sports betting bankroll

Odds boosts that refresh daily for new and existing members

Easy-to-use mobile app with mini games for cash prizes

FanDuelTV and FanDuel+ for live streaming and tips

Today’s sports schedule and odds at FanDuel

Whether you want to get started tonight or check out one of the NFL Championship games, we’ve provided plenty of options with odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook:

NBA:

Milwaukee Bucks -8.5 (-110) vs. Indiana Pacers +8.5 (-110)

Toronto Raptors +5 (-114) vs. Golden State Warriors -5 (-106)

NHL:

Vegas Golden Knights (+126) vs. New York Rangers (-152)

New Jersey Devils (+120) vs. Dallas Stars (-144)

NFL (Sunday, January 29):

San Francisco 49ers +2.5 (-105) vs. Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 (-115)

Cincinnati Bengals +1 (-110) vs. Kansas City Chiefs -1 (-110)

Whether you get started tonight or want to focus on the NFL playoffs, just click here to activate your or your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for your guaranteed $150 in bonus bets.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.