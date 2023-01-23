Fulham vs. Tottenham Prediction & Betting Tips - Premier League 2023

The final game for Matchday 21 takes place Monday afternoon, as Fulham hosts Tottenham at Craven College. Despite their preseason expectations, these two teams are just two points apart in the English Premier League table. Tottenham sits in 5th place at 10-7-3 with 33 points and a +8 goal differential, while Fulham is 9-4-7 with 31 points and a +3 goal difference, which puts them in seventh.

Our experts analyzed the game and made a Fulham vs. Tottenham prediction, so let’s dive into their analysis with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

FULHAM VS. TOTTENHAM PREDICTION: Fulham +0.5 (-145 at DraftKings Sportsbook)





Fulham vs. Tottenham Prediction - Premier League Picks for Matchweek 21

Fulham will host Tottenham Monday afternoon after the Cottagers’ five-match winning streak since the World Cup ended in their most recent game against Newcastle last Sunday. However, this defeat should motivate Fulham to get a bounce-back result, and we expect them to attack Tottenham from the start.

The hosts have already taken down Chelsea, tied Liverpool and lost by one goal to Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal. So, although they were just promoted to the English Premier League, they’ve shown they can compete with the Top-6. Additionally, Tottenham is just 2-2-1 in its last five road matches, so Fulham has a great chance to jump them with three points or stay within touching distance with a draw.

Fulham vs. Tottenham form and recent results

Tottenham enters Monday’s contest after back-to-back defeats at home against Arsenal (2-0) and on the road against Manchester City (4-2). Those were two hard-fought battles in the past eight days, so manager Antonie Conte may elect to rotate players for this game.

Fulham was red-hot since the World Cup ended, picking up victories against Crystal Palace (3-0), Southampton (2-1), Leicester City (1-0), Hull City (2-0) and Chelsea (2-1). They fell to Newcastle last week, but could’ve escaped with at least a point.

Betting tips and what to watch for: Fulham FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur

These teams faced off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September, and the hosts won that match 2-1. However, they were playing much better at that time, and we think today’s home side can cause Spurs more issues in front of their home fans.

Striker Harry Kane found the back of the net in the 75th minute, while Pierre-Emile Jojbjerg kicked off the scoring in the 40th minute. Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the previous meeting to make the game 2-1, but Spurs held off the visitors.

Fulham is 5-2-3 at home this season, and we think Mitrovic be extra motivated get on the score sheet after he missed a penalty against Newcastle last weekend. Tottenham is just 4-3-3 on the road this year, so there’s definitely a possibility of them dropping points.

Fulham vs. Tottenham best bet: Fulham +0.5 at DraftKings

We thought about backing over 2.5 goals as our best bet, but the hosts have posted a shutout in three of their games since Boxing Day. Tottenham is reeling, and we think they will struggle to get up for this road game. Additionally, Craven College isn’t an easy place to play, as Chelsea and Liverpool already dropped points at the venue this season.

There are plenty of bets for Monday’s meeting, but our experts’ Fulham vs. Tottenham prediction is for Fulham to win or draw. Therefore, Fulham on the double chance of +0.5 is our best bet (-145 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook).

Fulham +0.5 is available at -145 odds, which means a $145 bet on Fulham +0.5 profits $100 if they win or draw. Tottenham -0.5 has +105 odds at DraftKings, so a $100 wager returns $105 in winnings if they pick up all three points Monday afternoon.

