Saturday night football best bets

It’s a clash of division rivals on Saturday night in Philadelphia, as two of the three(!) remaining NFC East teams – the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles – meet with a spot in the NFC Championship game on the line.

Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni is a leading candidate to be Coach of the Year after guiding the Eagles to a 14-3 record and the #1 seed in the NFC, earning a first-round bye and home field advantage. The Giants likely won’t be worried about going on the road, though, after last week’s impressive 31-24 win at Minnesota in the Wild Card round.

Ahead of the third meeting of the season between these teams, our experts have dug into the numbers to evaluate player performance and likelihood of team success to formulate our favorite Giants vs. Eagles player props and a pick against the spread for you to bet on at FanDuel ahead of Saturday night’s game.

Bet $5 on Giants vs. Eagles at FanDuel Sportsbook using our analysis and get $150 in bonus bets

Giants vs. Eagles player props and odds featuring Jalen Hurts

The current point spread of Eagles -7.5 is tricky enough of a number to push our main focus toward Giants vs. Eagles player props on Saturday Night in Philadelphia. Our experts have found three valuable spots where our projected player performances for certain Eagles stars differ from some of the lines and odds currently available.

DeVonta Smith over 62.5 receiving yards (-110)

After seeing what Adoree Jackson did to shut down Justin Jefferson last weekend, we’re avoiding the AJ Brown matchup entirely and instead focusing on DeVonta Smith. The Alabama product finished the Week 10 meeting versus the Giants with 8 targets, 5 receptions and 64 yards, including a long reception of 41 yards. Smith finished the regular season on an absolute tear, surpassing this 62.5 yards figure in six straight games. So far early on in his career, he’s tallied 5+ receptions against the Giants in three of four matchups, so we expect him to see 8+ targets on Saturday night. Of all the Giants vs. Eagles player props available, DeVonta Smith over 62.5 receiving yards (available at Bet365) is our favorite play.

Jalen Hurts over 8.5 rush attempts (-140)

This current line is well below Jalen Hurts’ season average of 11 per game, which naturally makes you wonder why that may be the case. However, Hurts is averaging 9.4 rush attempts per game at home and has hit this number in 11 of 15 games played overall (73%). The games he missed this mark were three wins with an average margin of victory of 24 points, plus one loss to Washington. We expect the Eagles to cover, but not win by 20+ points on Saturday. Therefore even though this number is heavily juiced to the over (-140), we feel the juice is worth the squeeze for over 8.5 rush attempts.

Miles Sanders under 70.5 rushing yards (-120)

Miles Sanders fell short of this line in 7 of the last 9 games, but versus the Giants being one of the two in which he went over. However, this Giants defense looks quite different from the one he faced back on December 11, so we don’t foresee that same level of production on Saturday. Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence looked like forces up front last week while visiting the Vikings, holding Dalvin Cook to just 60 yards on 15 attempts.

Sanders has only reached this figure once in the last four matchups versus the Giants, and we think the majority of rushing yards will come from Jalen Hurts on Saturday. In addition to this larger-than-usual line, we expect Sanders’ snap count to be less than ideal to hit it. He’s averaging 56% of offensive plays this season, while Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell are notable pieces also in the mix each week.

Bet these props on FanDuel to claim their bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets promo offer

Giants vs. Eagles pick against the spread: NYG +7.5

The Eagles have simply dominated the G-Men over the years with a 20-6 straight-up record since 2010, but things won’t come easy on Saturday night. The Giants are 5-0 against the spread in their last 5 games, while the Eagles didn’t close the season on a high note, finishing 1-4 against the number over their own last 5 contests. There’s also talk that Jalen Hurts may not be fully healthy, and the current line appears to indicate just that. The Giants’ strong showing in Minnesota last weekend may also present some recency bias that impacts this line, but even with that potential bump, we expect another strong showing from New York against their division rival.

The Giants’ ground game will also be a major factor against a stout Eagles defensive front. Saquon Barkley has rushed 27 times for 100 yards on average in his last 3 appearances against the Eagles, and we expect another heavy load for the Penn State alum on Saturday. However, this result will likely come down to QB Daniel Jones’ efficiency through the air against a Philadelphia secondary that is much more talented than the Minnesota unit he faced last Sunday. The Eagles defense has the most sacks in the NFL by a wide margin this year, but we expect NYG head coach Brian Daboll to come up with an offensive gameplan that sees Jones getting the ball out fast and in an efficient manner. Although New York’s offense may not have as much success as it did a week ago, we believe the G-Men will do enough to keep this game close. Therefore we’re taking the points with the Giants +7.5 (-108) at FanDuel and hoping to see another tight divisional tussle.

How to bet on Giants +7.5 at FanDuel with $150 guaranteed

If you want to bet one of the player props above or a simple spread wager like the Giants +7.5, there’s no question where you should bet it. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering one of the most generous promotions we’ve ever seen for bettors, awarding $150 in bonus bets guaranteed if you simply place any $5 wager.

There’s no FanDuel promo code needed; you just need to click here to claim it, and the promotional offer will automatically be applied to your account when you register. Then, just deposit $10 or more into the account, place your first bet of $5+ and you’ll be awarded the $150 in bonus bets automatically, whether that initial wager wins or loses. There’s still time to take advantage of this generous promotion before the NFL Divisional Round gets underway this weekend. No matter which of our Giants vs. Eagles player props or pick against the spread you want to bet, be sure to do so with FanDuel to make the most of it.

Giants vs. Eagles key injuries ahead of Saturday's NFL Divisional Round game

With the Giants vs. Eagles game slated as the second Saturday game of Divisional weekend, kicking off at 8:15 PM ET, the injury report is already out.

For the Eagles, only CB Avonte Maddox was ruled out. Maddox hasn’t played since suffering a toe injury during Week 16 versus the Cowboys. The fact that the team hasn’t put him on injured reserve implies they have some level of hope he could play in a potential NFC Championship Game next weekend if they advance.

Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni was positive regarding OL Lane Johnson's groin injury, saying, "He had a good practice yesterday, and we feel good about it. You will see the injury report today. He's going to go again today, so we'll see how he gets through today, but we're really hopeful." If Johnson does play, it will be his first game back since he suffered the injury against Dallas on Christmas Eve.

On the Giants side, only one player is on their final injury report: starting edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, who is listed as Questionable after injuring his quad in the Wild Card round. He was limited in practice all week, but it looks like he may play on Saturday.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.