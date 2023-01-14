Giants vs Vikings predictions, odds & expert pick

The NFL playoffs will be in full swing by Sunday afternoon and the second matchup on the day's three-game Wild Card slate features the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings. Both these NFC teams will head into the game with a chip on their shoulder as they are not being taken as seriously as some of their rivals in terms of being Super Bowl contenders, but one of them will make it to the divisional round and we should see a good fight between them to decide who that is.

New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings predictions & playoff preview

Those who have questioned the presence of both the Giants and the Vikings in the playoffs this season and targeted them as teams unlikely to last long in the playoff fight do have statistics on their side, as this is a rare playoff matchup between two teams who both have a negative points differential. The Vikings have allowed three more points than they have scored this season despite being the masters of winning close games this season to compile an impressive 13-4 record and become the #3 seed for the playoffs. The Giants have achieved a similar feat, scoring six fewer points than they allowed on their way to a 9-7-1 record that was good enough to see them the third team to make the postseason from the NFC East behind the Eagles and Cowboys.

The teams played against each other as recently as Christmas Eve, when there was little to choose between them in another one of those narrow Minnesota wins and the sportsbooks expect something similarly competitive this time.

The Giants were a surprise team in the early part of the season under impressive head coach Brian Daboll, flying out of the starting blocks to get off to a 6-1 start before finding the going tougher later in the season. The Vikings have kept churning out the wins this season without getting all that much credit for it. They are always fun to watch with elite wide receiver Justin Jefferson in their team but their defense can be a weak link and the reason why opponents often have a chance against the Vikings in the fourth quarter of many of their games.

Our experts have considered Sunday's Giants vs. Vikings matchup and made their picks and predictions for the NFC playoff game.

Giants vs. Vikings odds, spread & latest betting lines

The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings meet in the NFL wild-card playoffs on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and sportsbooks have a host of betting lines available to add some extra spice to this NFC matchup.

Spread: NYG +3 / MIN -3

Money Line: NYG +132 / BUF -158

Total: Over/Under 48.5 points

Some of the star player props for this matchup on Sunday include:

Kirk Cousins: Over/Under 277.5 passing yards

Daniel Jones: Over/Under 240.5 passing yards

Dalvin Cook: Over/Under 71.5 rushing yards

Saquon Barkley: Over/Under 73.5 rushing yards

Justin Jefferson: Over/Under 97.5 receiving yards

Giants vs. Vikings 2022 regular season game matchup

Bettors have some recent form to assess when considering Sunday's matchup as the teams played against each other at the same venue on December 24. That was one of eight home wins in the regular season for Minnesota, with the Cowboys the only team to beat them in Minneapolis all season, and by a hefty 40-3 scoreline too.

The Vikings jumped out into a 10-0 lead after opening the scoring with a TD by tight end TJ Hockensen, but Giants QB Daniel Jones found Isaiah Hodgins for his team's first score and the Giants led 13-10 at halftime. The home side responded well with further scores by Hockenson and Justin Jefferson, but a Saquon Barkley rushing score and a two-point conversion enabled the Giants to tie the game at 24-24 with two minutes left. However, the Vikings were not finished and Greg Joseph drilled a 61-yard field goal through the posts to give the home team the win.

Giants vs. Vikings expert pick: Vikings -3 (-106) at FanDuel Sportsbook

The Vikings have had a real statistical anomaly of a season, with their 13 wins coming by a combined 86 points while their only four losses came by an aggregate of 89 points, with losing margins of 17, 37, 11 and 24 points. The Vikings have been kings of the clutch moments, though, going an amazing 11-0 in one-score games.

The Giants have bounced back well under Brian Daboll this season, with quarterback Daniel Jones looking more like a functional NFL quarterback than at any previous point in his career. Daboll should be in the conversation for NFL Coach of the Year after reviving the fortunes of the Big Blue so impressively.

The Vikings won 27-24 but failed to cover as favorites of 4.5 points in the teams' regular-season matchup. The Giants gained 445 yards in that game compared to 353 for the Vikings. Jones had one of his best games of the season that day, though, and it still wasn't enough to bring a victory.

This will be the first playoff game of Jones’s career and it will be tough for him to take down the Vikings and their impressive home record. Since 2002, first-time playoff quarterbacks playing against experienced playoff QBs are 16-34 overall and 14-35-1 against the spread, including 0-3 last year (Kyler Murray vs. the Rams, Mac Jones vs. the Bills and Jalen Hurts vs. the Bucs).

The Vikings should also be stronger on their offensive line for this game than they were in the last game, when Kirk Cousins was sacked four times.

Jefferson and Hockensen had big days in the win over the Giants with a combined 25 receptions, 242 yards and three touchdowns and the young Minnesota receiver should shine again on Sunday.

All in all, the Vikings' strong home form and offensive talent should be enough for them to cover the three-point spread and progress to the divisional round.

