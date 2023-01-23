Tonight's Grizzlies vs. Kings Prediction, Odds & Prop Bets - NBA Picks

We have a great matchup on Monday’s NBA slate, with the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Sacramento Kings. These two teams are currently sitting second and third in the Western Conference, with the Grizzlies holding a 4.5-game lead over the Kings as we hit the midpoint of the NBA season. The Grizzlies are led by all-star guard Ja Morant, while the surging Kings are getting career years from point guard De’Aaron Fox and center Domantas Sabonis.

You can check out our prediction and see all odds for Grizzlies vs. Kings player props provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES VS. SACRAMENTO KINGS PREDICTION: Grizzlies -1.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)





Grizzlies vs. Kings prediction - NBA picks for January 23, 2023

Memphis has won two of the three games that these two teams have played this season, once at home and once on the road. This will be the second time the Grizzlies have faced the Kings in Sacramento, and despite being on the road, they are currently a 1.5-point favorite over on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Kings have really gotten strong play lately from guard Kevin Huerter and veteran forward Harrison Barnes, and that complementary offense has been a key to their recent success.

For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant is the focus of the offense, but Desmond Bane is rounding back into form after missing time with an injury last month, and the front-court duo of Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson do a great job at protecting the rim.

This game also features a slate-high 246.5 game total, but the under has hit in each of the last two games these teams played.

Grizzlies vs. Kings betting odds & player prop markets at FanDuel Sportsbook

We've made our Grizzlies vs. Kings prediction at Fanduel Sportsbook, so let's check out the other available odds for the game courtesy of FanDuel.

The Grizzlies’ spread of -1.5 has -110 odds, so a $110 bet on Memphis against the spread would win $100 if they win by two or more. The Kings have a spread of +1.5, which is priced at +110, so a $100 bet on the Hawks to cover would pay $110.

On the money line, the Grizzlies are priced at -122, so a bet of $122 would win you $100 if the Grizzlies were to win outright, while the Kings are +104 meaning a $100 wager would net you $104 if they were to win.

With a 246.5 game total, there is also a large player prop market for this game. We highlighted some of the most bet-on and popular props for this game:

Ja Morant: Over/Under 28.5 Points

De’Aaron Fox: Over/Under 25.5 Points

Domantas Sabonis: Over/Under 13.5 Rebounds

Desmond Bane: Over/Under 2.5 Three-Pointers Made

Expert pick for Memphis vs. Sacramento: Grizzlies -1.5 at FanDuel

When it comes to our Grizzlies vs. Kings prediction for tonight’s matchup we are going to lean toward the road team. The current depth of the Grizzlies' roster, along with the strong frontcourt defense gives them a chance to neutralize Domantas Sabonis tonight. Against the Grizzlies this season, Sabonis is averaging just 12.7 points per game, well below his 18.8 points per game average for the season.

In the most recent matchup between these two teams, we saw the Grizzlies win 118-108. Ja Morant scored a game-high 35 points, while center Steven Adams had 23 rebounds.

Swingman Desmond Bane was not active for this most recent matchup, but he should be available here tonight, and that is trouble for the Kings as Bane is averaging 21.6 points while shooting 50% from three-point range over the past nine games.

Memphis is healthy and playing like a championship contender. Take the Grizzlies -1.5.

