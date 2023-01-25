Tonight's Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction & Player Prop Bets

The Memphis Grizzlies are working to snap a three-game losing streak tonight, but that will not come easy as they travel to the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies come into this game with a record of 31-16, which is good enough for second place in the Western Conference. The Warriors enter this game at 23-24 and are currently in 10th place in the Western Conference.

There is no doubt that Memphis is ready to get back in the win column after dropping three straight, but the Warriors have become true rivals and never will make a game easy, especially in the Chase Center, their home court.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES VS. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS PREDICTION: Warriors -3.5 (-110) at BetMGM Sportsbook





Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors NBA game preview - January 25, 2023

Tonight’s game between the Grizzlies and Warriors is the second time these teams have met this season. The last time these teams played, the Warriors got the best of the Grizzlies with a score of 123-109. These teams have truly become rivals, so every time they meet is a tough battle.

The Grizzlies are coming into this game on a losing streak most recently having lost to the Sacramento Kings. In that game, the Grizzlies looked out of sync, both offensively and defensively, which will not be a winning formula against most teams, especially the Warriors.

The Warriors are also entering this game on the heels of a loss. Their loss came from the Brooklyn Nets, and Golden State looked sluggish defensively. You can be sure that they will be focused on getting after the ball on defense in this one to keep from losing to the Grizzlies on their home court.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors prediction: Warriors -3.5 (-110 at BetMGM)

The Grizzlies got some bad news on Steven Adams that he will miss the next several weeks with a knee injury. This means that the Grizzlies will have to shift some things around in their lineup, such as starting Xavier Tillman and giving Brandon Clarke some extra run.

The good news is that Ja Morant is ready to play tonight after missing a game with a sore ankle. Still, missing their strongest big man will hurt them against a small, fast offense that loves to push the tempo.

The Warriors are coming into this game mostly healthy, with none of their key players set to miss the game. They have been very good at home this season (17-6 record) and are coming into this game well-rested after not playing a game since Sunday.

The Grizzlies’ best feature is how they run in transition and score before the other team can get back, but the Warriors happen to be one of the best transition defenses in the league. This will make things difficult for the Grizzlies especially missing Steven Adams. The Warriors have dominated teams on their home court this season, and we expect that trend to continue tonight.

Therefore, the best bet from our Grizzlies vs. Warriors prediction is for the Warriors to cover the -3.5 spread available when you sign up for a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Player prop bets, odds & betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Warriors

The Grizzlies are on the road tonight to take on the always hard-to-beat Warriors. The Grizzlies are coming into this game as the underdog, with the Warriors favored to win. Besides our prediction for the Warriors to cover the -3.5 point spread, here are a few of our favorite player props for tonight that you can bet on if you activate your new BetMGM Sportsbook account:

Stephen Curry total points: Over 27.5 (-115) / Under 27.5 (-115)

Ja Morant total points: Over 28.5 (-110) / Under 28.5 (-120)

Draymond Green total rebounds: Over 7.5 (-145) / Under 7.5 (+110)

It’s safe to assume that Ja Morant will be balling out tonight as this rivalry never disappoints. With the game total set at 245.5, it’s set to be a high-scoring affair with both teams battling it out until the final buzzer. Here are the odds and latest lines from BetMGM Sportsbook for this game.

Point spread:

Memphis Grizzlies +3.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Memphis Grizzlies (+135)

Golden State Warriors (-160)

Game total (over/under):

Over 245.5 (-110)

Under 245.5 (-110)

Grizzlies vs. Warriors best bet: Warriors -3.5 (-110 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

This game is set up to be a high-scoring, action-packed game between two of the better teams in the Western Conference. The Warriors' record might not be what we expected at this point in the season, but we know they are contenders on any given night.

Our experts expect to see the Golden State Warriors win and cover this point spread tonight. With the Grizzlies missing Adams and the pace that the Warriors play, it’s going to be hard for the Grizzlies to stay close for four quarters. The Warriors are on fire at home this season, and they will be putting up some points tonight with their high three-point percentage average and being in the top three for points per game.

Look for the hosts to get ahead early and keep it that way throughout. With this rivalry heating up and two teams that are not fans of each other, expect the Warriors to come out with an attitude ready to battle. The splash brothers will be firing on all cylinders, and the matchup will be a fun game to watch.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.