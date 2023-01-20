Divisional Round predictions Jaguars vs. Chiefs , picks & odds

The NFL Divisional Round playoffs kick off on Saturday with a matchup between the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars, who are coming off a huge comeback win at home against the Chargers in the Wild Card Round, going up against the old guard in the Kansas City Chiefs, who are led by Patrick Mahomes and who were the number one seed in the AFC this season.

Our Jaguars vs. Chiefs predictions may be surprising to some given the pedigree of the home team, but let’s get into them with odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

JAGUARS VS. CHIEFS predictions: Jaguars +8.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)





Jaguars vs. Chiefs Predictions for Saturday's Divisional Round Matchup

Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Jaguars and Chiefs will be an interesting one to watch. The Jaguars are loaded with young talent which includes last year’s number one overall pick in Trevor Lawrence and Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson. They’ll be looking to go from worst-to-first after winning the AFC South and pulling off an incredible come-from-behind win against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round.

Lawrence finished his sophomore year with 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and just eight interceptions while completing 66.3-percent of his passes. He also added five rushing touchdowns and his mobility will be something that the Chiefs defense will need to give respect to in this matchup.

The Jaguars overhauled their receiver room this offseason, signing Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram in free agency. Kirk finished with 81 catches, 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the team while Jones and Engram finished with the second and third most receiving yards on the team.

At running back, the season began with James Robinson but ended with last year’s first round pick Travis Etienne notching his first 1,000-yard season as he finished with 1,125 yards and five scores while adding 35 receptions for 316 yards.

In front of them stand the Kansas City Chiefs who have the likely league MVP in Patrick Mahomes at QB and a Super Bowl-winning coach of their own in Andy Reid. The Chiefs had some turnover this offseason in their offense when they traded away all-pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill and pieced together their receiving room with free agents JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Tight End Travis Kelce set a career-high with 12 touchdown receptions and 110 catches while finishing with 1,338 yards. He will be quite the challenge for the Jaguars in this matchup as Jacksonville allowed the fourth-most receiving yards to the tight end position this season.

At running back, the story of the season was really how it ended as Jerick McKinnon became an elite asset in the passing game, finishing with eight receiving touchdowns over the final six weeks. The short passing game is an extension of the team’s rushing offense and that could be on full display this week as Jacksonville allowed the second most receptions to opposing running backs this season.

Jags vs. Chiefs Picks: Jacksonville Jaguars +8.5

Our Jaguars vs Chiefs predictions for this NFL Divisional Round matchup focus on Jacksonville to cover the +8.5 spread. The Chiefs were just 5-11-1 against the spread this season, and just 1-6-1 at home against the spread.

The Jaguars on the road this season were 9-8-1 against the spread and 4-4-1 on the road. Over the last 10 games, the Jaguars are 7-2-1 against the spread, while the Chiefs are just 2-7-1.

If talking about an outright winner, the pick would be the Chiefs, but with Jacksonville getting so many points on Saturday, we’ll back them to keep things close as the best bet from our Jaguars vs. Chiefs predictions.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Odds Available for Saturday's NFL Divisional Round Game at DraftKings Sportsbook

Currently DraftKings Sportsbook has the Chiefs -8.5 at -115 with the Jaguars +8.5 at a -105 price. That means a $115 wager on Kansas City would profit $100 if they win by at least nine points, while a $105 wager on the Jags if they lose by no more than nine points or win the game outright.

