2 Kansas vs. #21 Baylor Basketball Predictions, Picks, & Odds for Monday

The Big Twelve is looking like the best conference in college basketball this season. Eleven of the 12 teams rank in the top 40 of KenPom’s efficiency ranking and Monday’s matchup features #2 Kansas vs. #21 Baylor. This could be a contest that goes a long way in deciding the Big Twelve champion.

With such an important matchup, our experts have a best bet from their #2 Kansas vs. #21 Baylor basketball predictions.

#2 Kansas vs. #21 Baylor basketball predictions for Monday, 1/23

After starting 0-3 in league play, Baylor has now rattled off four straight wins. Kansas enters this game at 16-3 overall, but with two of those losses coming in their last two games. Prior to those losses, the Jayhwaks had been playing with fire for a while. Of their five wins in Big Twelve play, four of them came by four points or less. The Jayhawks are clearly a good team, but they have been far from dominant lately.

Both teams have star power, with Kansas’s National Player of the Year candidate Jalen Wilson leading the way, while Baylor’s trio of Adam Flagler, Keyontae George, and LJ Cryer are one of the nation’s most lethal backcourts.

With so much talent on the floor, the best bet from our #2 Kansas vs. #21 Baylor basketball predictions is on the over 149.5.

Both offenses in this matchup rank inside the top 20 of KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric, with Kansas ranking 20th and Baylor ranking second. Kansas should have no issue scoring on the Baylor defense, which ranks last in the Big Twelve. Baylor should also have an efficient scoring night, particularly from the three-point line.

Per KenPom, Kansas is allowing the highest three-point percentage to their opponents in conference play, and Baylor has three players that are shooting at least 35% from beyond the arc this year. Even if the first shot doesn’t drop, Baylor should be able to punish the Jayhawks on the offensive glass, as the Bears rank ninth nationally in offensive rebounding rate.

From a tempo perspective, both teams rank in the upper half of division one teams in pace. We should see an up-tempo contest with a lot of possessions, so our #2 Kansas vs. #21 Baylor basketball predictions focus on a high-scoring game.

#2 Kansas vs. #21 Baylor college basketball odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

The total (over/under) for Monday’s game is listed at 149.5, which has -110 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook on both the over and the under. That means an $11 wager on the over profits $10 if at least 150 points are scored, while the same $11 wager on the under also nets $10 worth of winnings if the game finishes with 149 points or lower.

If you'd like to bet on the point spread, the Baylor Bears are a -1.5 favorite with -110 odds, making the Kansas Jayhawks +1.5 underdog with -110 odds.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.