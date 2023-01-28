Michigan State vs Purdue predictions + DraftKings bonus: Sunday, 1/29

While the NFL playoffs are set to kick-off the conference championship games tomorrow afternoon, there are also a few marquee matchups scheduled to tip-off in college basketball. One in particular is the top ranked team in the country, the Purdue Boilermakers, as they will take on the Michigan State Spartans. To get you prepared for this college basketball game and all the action set for Sunday, DraftKings Sportsbook is currently running a promotion that will instantly grant $200 in bonus bets to all new customers.

This article will provide you with everything you need to know regarding this DraftKings bonus, including how to claim it, how bonus bets work at DraftKings, and our Michigan State vs Purdue predictions. As always, feel free to skip the details and get started right away with no need for a promo code by creating a new DraftKings account using this link.

DraftKings bonus code: Instantly earn $200 in bonus bets

This DraftKings bonus code will instantly grant new users bonus bets worth $200, and all that will be needed is a $5 bet. This bet can be made on any market currently offered by DraftKings. You will not even need to worry about the result of your first bet because regardless of if it wins or loses, the bonus bets will be issued to your account.

It is also important to note that there will be no promo code needed when claiming this offer. All you must do is create your new DraftKings account using our link and you should be good to go.

While there is no promo code required, there are terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this offer. To break it down for you, we have provided these in a list below:

Only first time DraftKings Sportsbook customers are eligible

Must be 21+ years of age or older

Customers must be located in one of the eligible states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WY (18+) or WV.

Offer is valid until February 12th, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET

Your qualifying wager must be at least $5

Simply sign up here for your chance at $200 in bonus bets ahead of our Michigan State vs Purdue predictions.

How can I claim my DraftKings bonus code?

DraftKings has worked hard to make sure claiming this bonus code is as easy as possible. To help you with this process, we have provided a step-by-step guide below:

Click here for a new DraftKings account Make your first deposit of at least $5 Bet a minimum of $5 on our Michigan State vs Purdue predictions

You can actually wager on whatever game you’d like, but that is really all it takes to be able to claim this DraftKings bonus code. Once you make your first bet after clicking here, $200 in bonus bets will be issued to your account regardless of the outcome.



What steps to take in order to use bonus bets at DraftKings?

Seeing that bonus bets are a guaranteed part of this DraftKings bonus offer, we have listed what steps you can take in order to use them once they are awarded to you:

Select your desired bet Add that bet to your bet slip When reviewing your bet slip, do not put in a dollar amount Instead, choose which bonus bet you wish to use and click “Place Bet”

Bonus bet conditions include:

Bonus paid as eight (8) $25 bonus bets

Bonus bets expire seven days from the time they are issued

Michigan State vs Purdue predictions: Purdue XXX (XXX at DraftKings)

The Purdue Boilermakers will look to defend their home court on Sunday afternoon as they will host the Michigan State Spartans. The Boilermakers have nearly been perfect at home this season, having only lost to Rutgers and by one point at that. The Boilermakers are outside the top 100 in scoring offense this year, averaging just 73.6 points per game. However, they more than make up for that with their defense, which is 10th in the country and allowing a measly 59.8 points per game.

Michigan State on the other hand, is having a below average season and will need a strong finish if they are going to be considered as a tournament team. The Spartans have not been overly impressive in any one area, ranking 78th in scoring offense and 219th in scoring defense.

The Boilermakers’ defense looks to be the biggest difference maker in this game, especially since they will be playing this game at home. They also have the dangerous Zach Edey manning the post, which should allow Purdue to control this game from the start. For that reason, backing Purdue to cover at home will be the play for our Michigan State vs Purdue predictions.

Bet on Purdue at DraftKings Sportsbook

Remember that this DraftKings bonus offer will instantly grant new customers $200 in bonus bets with an initial wager of only $5. To claim this offer, just sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account via this link and no promo will be required. Make sure to claim this offer today before it is too late.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.