Nets vs. Suns Predictions, Picks & Odds For NBA On TNT: Thursday, 1/19

The Brooklyn Nets were sitting pretty near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, but the recent loss of Kevin Durant has proven to be a major issue. The same can be said of the Phoenix Suns, who have been in a tailspin since losing Devin Booker and Chris Paul to their respective injuries.

NETS VS. SUNS PREDICTION: Brooklyn -3 (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook

Nets vs. Suns Predictions for NBA on TNT Today

Kevin Durant was playing at a stellar MVP-caliber level before a recent injury has him sidelined for about a month now. This loss was quickly felt, as Brooklyn has lost all 3 games since Durant was injured.

However, the good news for Brooklyn is that Kyrie Irving should play in Thursday’s game against the Suns after missing the last Nets' loss. The Nets floor general should bring the scoring punch and energy that the Nets were missing in their disappointing loss to the Spurs in their last time out.

On the other side of the court, there is a chance that Chris Paul will return to the lineup for this reeling Phoenix team. Paul has not played since January 6 and is questionable for Thursday’s contest, but he could play considering the struggles of the Suns over the last month.

Phoenix has dropped nine of its last 10 games to knock them out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference. With both teams in desperate need of a win, let’s dive into our Nets vs. Suns predictions.

Nets vs. Suns picks highlighting Nets -3 for Thursday Night NBA

The Suns have played some of their worst basketball in years without Devin Booker and Chris Paul in the lineup of late. In fact, since December 20, Phoenix has won just two games, which has promptly put the Suns outside of the top 10 in the Western Conference.

Booker has been outstanding as the primary scoring option in Phoenix this season, while Paul has seriously regressed. However, he’s still the point guard and floor general for a Phoenix team that is now without an identity in his absence. For that reason, our expert thinks a motivated Nets team should serve Phoenix with another loss on Thursday.

Brooklyn suffered an embarrassing 106-98 loss to the awful Spurs in its last game, but that came without the services of Kyrie Irving at point guard. Brooklyn’s depth is starting to take shape, as several Nets players stepped up in Irving’s absence, including Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton and T.J. Warren. That proved the strength in numbers of this Nets roster, and that shouldn’t change with Irving back in the fold.

Brooklyn’s offensive efficiency will suffer without Kevin Durant on the floor, but the Nets have been far better without Durant than the Suns have been without Booker to lead the way.

Phoenix has failed to reach 100 points in five of their last eight games, which has resulted in several blowout losses to quality competition. Until Booker gets back, this Suns team is a shell of itself and is impossible to back at the moment. Even at home, you have to look toward fading Phoenix until the Suns give you a reason not to.

The Nets' spread is the best bet in our Nets vs. Suns predictions for Thursday's matchup on TNT

How to bet on Nets -3 at DraftKings with our $200 guaranteed bonus

Nets vs. Suns Odds for TNT's Thursday Night NBA game available at DraftKings Sportsbook

The odds for our Nets vs. Suns predictions were released at DraftKings Sportsbook on Wednesday, and it’s no surprise to see this game priced very competitively.

The visiting Brooklyn Nets are -3 favorites with -110 odds, so an $11 wager would win $10 if Brooklyn wins by four points or more. On the other side, the Suns are slight underdogs at +3 on the point spread, so an $11 bet on Phoenix to win outright or lose by less than three would profit $10. If the Nets win by exactly three points, then the game would push, and both sides would be refunded.

If you’re looking to take either team on the money line, the Nets are -155 favorites, while the Suns are +135 underdogs at DraftKings. Regardless of if you follow or fade our expert’s Nets vs. Suns predictions, all you have to do is place a $5 bet at DraftKings after you sign up to win $200 tonight!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.