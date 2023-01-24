Ohio State vs. Illinois Basketball Predictions, Over/Under & Odds

March Madness is getting closer all the time, and Tuesday brings us another busy slate of NCAAB games to enjoy. The contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini is one of the most competitive matchups on the schedule, and we should see a great game at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Our experts have Ohio State vs. Illinois basketball predictions for the game, which features two teams with contrasting recent results. The Buckeyes have an 11-8 record but had lost five straight games before securing a welcome win over Iowa in their last game. Meanwhile, the Illini have a 13-6 record but had been on a four-game winning streak before losing to Indiana on Thursday.

OHIO STATE VS. ILLINOIS PREDICTION: Over 144.5 (-110) at Bet365 Sportsbook





Ohio State vs. Illinois basketball predictions for Tuesday, 1/24

The Ohio State Buckeyes would have been hugely relieved to finally break a run of five straight losses with Saturday's 93-77 home win over Iowa. That success lifted them to a 3-5 record in the Big Ten, and they will be looking to make it back-to-back wins when they travel to Illinois on Tuesday night.

The schedule has not been kind to them, and this matchup will be their fourth road game since January 8. The situation is made worse for them by the home team having a rest advantage too, having not played since last Thursday.

That has given the Fighting Illini time to learn lessons from their 80-65 home loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. That loss followed wins over Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State and Minnesota, but both teams would love to boost their conference standing by winning this game.

It's hard to choose between these teams in what should be a close and competitive game, and in fact, our favorite pick of our Ohio State vs. Illinois basketball predictions is on the game total.

Ohio State basketball vs. Illinois over/under pick

The bet that appeals most for the Buckeyes vs. Fighting Illini NCAAB game is the over. The home team likes to play fast, ranking 65th in adjusted tempo and 59th in average possession length in the nation, according to KenPom.

Illinois scores an average of 79.3 points in home games, which is almost seven points more than they score in road games. Before the loss to Indiana, Illinois had scored 75 points or more in four straight games against Big Ten opponents.

The Buckeyes do not play as fast as their hosts in general, but they have shown they can raise their tempo if it is required, and that should be the case tonight. All of Ohio State's games against teams in the top 150 of KenPom’s average possession length have gone over this number.

Illini coach Brad Underwood prefers to press, but the Buckeyes are good at coping with that, and according to Synergy, they score 1.149 points per possession against the press, which ranks third in the nation. Ohio State should be able to generate enough offense to keep up with their hosts and help this game feature at least 145 points.

Ohio State vs. Illinois basketball odds provided by Bet365 Sportsbook

The Fighting Illini are four-point favorites on the spread for Tuesday's game against the Buckeyes, with odds of -110 at Bet365 Sportsbook, the same price at which Ohio State +4 is available.

So if you wanted to back the favorites, a stake of $11 on Illinois -4 at Bet365 would earn a $10 profit if they win the game by five or more points. In the same way, bettors backing the Buckeyes +4 would win $10 for an $11 stake if Ohio State wins the game by any score or loses by three or fewer points. If the home team wins by exactly four points, it will be ruled a push and stakes on both sides of the spread are returned.

The Illini are -175 money line favorites for the game at Bet365, which means you would win $10 for each $17.50 you bet on them to win the game. The Buckeyes' ML odds are better at +155. As we mentioned above, the total, or over/under, for the game is 144.5 points, again with odds of -110 on each side.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.