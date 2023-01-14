Ravens vs Bengals prediction for Wild Card weekend

Many had hoped to see Lamar Jackson return to the field for this rivalry, but alas, the dual-threat quarterback will remain on the sidelines for Wild Card Weekend. That means Tyler Huntley could be back under center, but even he missed last week’s game and is questionable to play. This Wild Card matchup is a Week 18 rematch that is once again expected to be decided by at least two scores. Our experts analyzed the matchup and came up with their Ravens vs. Bengals predictions, so let’s take a look at their pick with odds provided by DraftKings.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals betting preview: 2023 NFL Playoffs

If this matchup looks familiar, it’s because it just happened last week. The Bengals defeated the Ravens 27-16 in Cincinnati to close out their regular season, and the same scenario will play out on Wild Card Weekend. Baltimore will once again travel to Cincinnati to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the hopes of exacting some revenge. The good news for Baltimore is that they may be getting Tyler Huntley back for this matchup. He was seen throwing at practice this week which is promising news since Baltimore ideally does not want to start Anthony Brown for the second straight week. However, John Harbaugh has not named a starting quarterback yet.

The Bengals opened as -7 point favorites in Week 18, but that line slowly crept up as the week went on. When Huntley was ruled out, the line jumped to 9.5. And then when several other Baltimore players were ruled out, including Mark Andrews, the line skyrocketed to 12 points. Oddsmakers seem to be accessing the Ravens the same as last week, as the spread of the game sits at 8.5 points. However, with several key weapons back for the Ravens, they could be an attractive choice to cover.

Ravens vs Bengals spread, money line & latest betting odds

For the second week in a row, the Ravens and Bengals will face off. And for the second week in a row, oddsmakers have created a spread that is larger than a touchdown. Here are the odds for Sunday night’s game from DraftKings.

Spread: BAL +8.5 / CIN -8.5

Money Line: BAL +340 / CIN -450

Total: Over/Under 40.5 points

DraftKings also has a plethora of player prop options for Sunday’s game. Some of the most bet on and popular players have their lines listed below.

Joe Burrow: Over/Under 254.5 passing yards

Tyler Huntley: Over/Under 149.5 passing yards

Ja’Marr Chase: Over/Under 74.5 receiving yards

Mark Andrews: Over/Under 44.5 receiving yards

Joe Mixon: Over/Under 49.5 rushing yards

J.K. Dobbins: Over/Under 54.5 rushing yards

Ravens vs Bengals past games from 2022 regular season

This matchup will be the third time these divisional rivals have met this season. The first matchup came in Week 5 in Baltimore, and Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a 19-17 win. Jackson was active on the ground and through the air, hitting his favorite target Mark Andrews for 89 yards. The second meeting was in Baltimore just last week, as the teams wrapped up their regular seasons. Cincinnati came away with a 27-16 win, but the game felt much farther apart than that.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals were winning 24-7 at halftime, and it was obvious that they took their foot off the pedal in the second half, only scoring 3 points. Interestingly enough, even though the Bengals have seen the Ravens twice this season, this could be the first time they face Tyler Huntley. In Week 5, it was Jackson at quarterback. Then in Week 18, it was third-string quarterback Anthony Brown. If Huntley is cleared to play, the Cincinnati defense will have seen Baltimore’s entire quarterback depth chart this season.

Our pick against the spread: Ravens +8.5 (-110) at DraftKings

Just last week, in Week 18, these two teams squared off, and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh rested a number of important starters. Despite trailing 24-7 at halftime and starting third-string quarterback Anthony Brown, the Ravens were able to stay competitive. They ended up losing by 11 points, and that was with Baltimore turning the ball over 4 times. Anthony Brown was sacked 4 times and had no chemistry with any of his receivers. So when taking all of that into consideration, it’s somewhat impressive they only lost by 11.

However, we can’t sugarcoat the Bengals. Since Week 3, the Bengals have been elite. They have only lost twice since their 0-2 start. Cincinnati ranks top five in the season for both offense and defense in terms of EPA per play. They have lost three of their four games by a total of eight points. The Ravens' offense has sputtered in recent weeks, scoring only 13 points per game on average in the last six games, while their road pass defense ranks just 22nd overall this season. That may spell success for Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

But with every loss comes learning. As one of the league's top coaches for preparation, Harbaugh might have learned something from the Bengals in the Week 18 game that will help him keep this game close. The best chance to back the Bengals has vanished along with the best of the number, so getting the Ravens to stay within 8 points seems plausible. Huntley is a major upgrade from Brown, and even if Burrow and the Bengals jump out to a big lead, the back door is always open for a second-half cover from Baltimore.

